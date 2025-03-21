IPL 2025: Kolkata Set For A Grand Opening Ceremony Before KKR vs RCB Clash – Here’s What To Expect!

IPL 2025 kicks off on March 22 with a grand opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, featuring top artists. KKR vs. RCB to follow. Live on Star Sports & JioHotstar.

The much-anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony on March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The extravagant event will precede the tournament’s first match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Grand 35-Minute Opening Ceremony Planned

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President, Snehashish Ganguly, confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted 35 minutes for the opening spectacle. The event is scheduled to start at 6 PM IST, an hour before the toss. However, concerns over wet weather in Kolkata on Saturday raise questions about whether the ceremony and match will proceed without disruptions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where and How to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Fans eager to watch the grand ceremony can tune in via Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, which will provide live coverage and streaming. Unlike standalone ticket sales, access to the opening ceremony will be included for those who have tickets for the first match between KKR and RCB.

Star-Studded Performances Lined Up

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is set to feature electrifying performances by renowned artists and Bollywood stars:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Karan Aujla – The Punjabi sensation will entertain with his hit songs.

– The Punjabi sensation will entertain with his hit songs. Shreya Ghoshal – The legendary singer from West Bengal is expected to receive the loudest applause.

– The legendary singer from West Bengal is expected to receive the loudest applause. Disha Patani – The Bollywood actress will dazzle with her energetic dance moves.

– The Bollywood actress will dazzle with her energetic dance moves. Expected Performers: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and OneRepublic have been approached for additional performances.

Apart from these, a special segment showcasing the rich art and culture of West Bengal is expected to be part of the ceremony. Dignitaries, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are also likely to attend.

History of IPL Opening Ceremonies

The previous edition’s ceremony at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium was a visual spectacle featuring Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Musical performances by AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam enthralled audiences. Kolkata is hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015, as per IPL regulations that designate the defending champions’ home ground for the event.

IPL 2025 Tournament Opener: KKR vs. RCB

Following the opening ceremony, KKR will take on RCB in the first match of the season. Both teams enter the tournament under new leadership—Ajinkya Rahane will captain KKR, while Rajat Patidar will lead RCB. With a new season and fresh strategies, fans can expect an electrifying start to IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the IPL 2025 opening ceremony live on multiple channels:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3. Live Streaming: Available on JioStar from 6 PM IST.

IPL 2025 Final Date and Venue

In line with IPL rules, Eden Gardens will also host the final match of IPL 2025 on May 25, marking a thrilling conclusion to the season at the same venue where it all begins.