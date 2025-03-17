IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Team Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. Led by their newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant and team owner Sanjiv Goenka, the delegation received the Chief Minister’s best wishes for the upcoming season.

PHOTO | Ahead of the thrilling matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team, along with team owner Sanjeev Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) on Monday. During the… pic.twitter.com/vyx2iOGODz
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Encourages LSG Squad

During the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath praised LSG for their performances in previous IPL seasons, highlighting their determination, discipline, and sportsmanship. He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform well in IPL 2025 and bring glory to Uttar Pradesh.

“Lucknow Super Giants have shown remarkable talent and commitment in previous editions. I am confident that this team will once again play with great enthusiasm and make the state proud,” CM Adityanath stated.

The event was attended by key members of the LSG squad and coaching staff, including Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad, and other players.

LSG’s Journey in IPL and Pant’s Historic Signing

Lucknow Super Giants will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals—Rishabh Pant’s former franchise—on March 24 at the ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Since their IPL debut in 2022, LSG has been a competitive force, reaching the playoffs in their first two seasons (2022 & 2023) but falling short in the Eliminator round both times. However, IPL 2024 saw them finish seventh in the points table, missing out on the playoffs.

