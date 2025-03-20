Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Major Rule Change : From Saliva To Balls, All You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Major Rule Change : From Saliva To Balls, All You Need To Know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness significant rule changes designed to support bowlers, marking a shift in the traditionally batting-friendly format.

IPL 2025 Major Rule Change : From Saliva To Balls, All You Need To Know


The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness significant rule changes designed to support bowlers, marking a shift in the traditionally batting-friendly format. Two key modifications have been introduced: the reinstatement of saliva usage on the ball and the introduction of a second ball in the second innings of night matches to counter the dew factor.

Return of Saliva to Aid Swing Bowling

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bowlers will be allowed to use saliva to maintain the shine on the ball. The ban, which had been in place as a health precaution, is now lifted, offering pacers a much-needed tool to generate conventional and reverse swing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fast bowlers, including India’s Mohammad Shami, had previously urged cricket’s governing bodies to reconsider the saliva ban, arguing that it made reverse swing nearly impossible, especially in limited-overs cricket where two balls are used per innings.

New Ball Rule to Address Dew Factor in Night Games

In another groundbreaking change, teams fielding second in night matches will have the option of using a fresh but scuffed ball after the 11th over of the innings. This rule aims to mitigate the impact of dew, which often makes gripping and spinning the ball challenging for bowlers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision to implement this change follows years of complaints from captains and coaches about the imbalance caused by dew in the latter stages of a match. Notably, former India captain MS Dhoni had pointed to the dew factor as a decisive disadvantage after India’s semi-final exit against the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

“This is a step towards ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball,” a senior BCCI official said. “Spinners, in particular, struggle when dew sets in, making it harder to turn the ball and grip it properly. This new rule gives them a better chance.”

While it remains to be seen how much of an impact saliva usage will have in the fast-paced T20 format, the second ball rule is expected to make a significant difference. The ability to switch to a drier ball midway through the innings could curb the dominance of batters in dewy conditions, potentially leading to more balanced contests.

Must Read: Kirsty Coventry Becomes First African and Female International Olympic Committee President

Filed under

IPL 2025

newsx

Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road
Mark Carney plans to call

Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
newsx

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles
newsx

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir
newsx

IPL 2025 Major Rule Change : From Saliva To Balls, All You Need To Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road

Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road

Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever