IPL 2025 Major Rule Change : From Saliva To Balls, All You Need To Know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness significant rule changes designed to support bowlers, marking a shift in the traditionally batting-friendly format.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness significant rule changes designed to support bowlers, marking a shift in the traditionally batting-friendly format. Two key modifications have been introduced: the reinstatement of saliva usage on the ball and the introduction of a second ball in the second innings of night matches to counter the dew factor.

Return of Saliva to Aid Swing Bowling

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bowlers will be allowed to use saliva to maintain the shine on the ball. The ban, which had been in place as a health precaution, is now lifted, offering pacers a much-needed tool to generate conventional and reverse swing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fast bowlers, including India’s Mohammad Shami, had previously urged cricket’s governing bodies to reconsider the saliva ban, arguing that it made reverse swing nearly impossible, especially in limited-overs cricket where two balls are used per innings.

New Ball Rule to Address Dew Factor in Night Games

In another groundbreaking change, teams fielding second in night matches will have the option of using a fresh but scuffed ball after the 11th over of the innings. This rule aims to mitigate the impact of dew, which often makes gripping and spinning the ball challenging for bowlers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision to implement this change follows years of complaints from captains and coaches about the imbalance caused by dew in the latter stages of a match. Notably, former India captain MS Dhoni had pointed to the dew factor as a decisive disadvantage after India’s semi-final exit against the West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

“This is a step towards ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball,” a senior BCCI official said. “Spinners, in particular, struggle when dew sets in, making it harder to turn the ball and grip it properly. This new rule gives them a better chance.”

While it remains to be seen how much of an impact saliva usage will have in the fast-paced T20 format, the second ball rule is expected to make a significant difference. The ability to switch to a drier ball midway through the innings could curb the dominance of batters in dewy conditions, potentially leading to more balanced contests.

Must Read: Kirsty Coventry Becomes First African and Female International Olympic Committee President