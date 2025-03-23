Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR Is All Set At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Here’s The Probable Players

The highly anticipated second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashing with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.

The highly anticipated second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashing with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. The encounter promises to be an exciting one as both teams aim to kick off their campaign with a victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an impressive run in IPL 2024, making it to the final before falling short against Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals were knocked out in the Qualifier stage by SRH, despite showcasing strong performances throughout the season. With revamped squads for the new season, both teams will look to set the tone for their respective campaigns with a dominant performance.

Rajasthan Royals made significant changes to their lineup ahead of IPL 2025, parting ways with key players such as Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal. To bolster their squad, they brought in Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana, among others. Sunrisers Hyderabad also made notable acquisitions, securing the services of Adam Zampa and Mohammed Shami to strengthen their bowling attack.

As the two former champions prepare to battle, fans can expect a thrilling contest in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, will be looking to build on their impressive 2024 campaign, while Rajasthan Royals, now under the leadership of Riyan Parag, will be eager to turn the tables on their previous shortcomings.

With the presence of star performers like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen for SRH, alongside the likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shimron Hetmyer for RR, the match is set to be a spectacle. Both teams possess a blend of experience and youth, making the showdown an exciting prospect.

Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa
Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (capt), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

With both teams eager to start their season on a winning note, the IPL 2025 clash between SRH and RR is set to be an electrifying contest that cricket enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

