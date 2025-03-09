Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
IPL 2025: Matthew Wade Joins Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff As Assistant Coach

Matthew Wade, the former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, is back with the Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2025, but this time as an assistant coach.

Matthew Wade, the former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, is back with the Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2025, but this time as an assistant coach. Wade joins a strong support staff, including head coach Ashish Nehra, batting coach Parthiv Patel, and assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor and Narender Negi.

As a player, Wade represented GT in 12 matches over two seasons, scoring 161 runs. He announced his retirement from international cricket in October last year, ending a 13-year career that included 225 appearances for Australia.

Matthew Wade’s memorable performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup

Wade’s most notable achievement was helping Australia win their first T20 World Cup title in 2021. He played a crucial role in the tournament, including a memorable 41* from 17 deliveries in the semi-final win over Pakistan. Wade’s experience and expertise will undoubtedly benefit the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Matthew Wade had a successful international career, playing 36 Test matches for Australia. He scored 1,613 runs, including four centuries and five fifties, with a highest score of 117 against England at The Oval in 2019. Wade averaged 29.87 with the bat in Test cricket.

Wade also represented Australia in limited-overs cricket, playing 97 ODIs and scoring 1,867 runs at an average of 26.29. He scored one century and 11 fifties in ODIs. In T20Is, Wade played 92 matches, scoring 1,202 runs at an average of 26.03 and a strike rate of 134.15. His highest T20I score was 80, and he also scored three half-centuries in the format.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Squad:

Batters: Shubman Gill (retained), Sai Sudharsan (retained), Rahul Tewatia (retained), Sherfane Rutherford
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj RawatAll-rounders: Rashid Khan (spin; retained), Washington

Sundar (spin), M Shahrukh Khan (spin; retained), Mahipal Lomror (spin), Nishant Sindhu (spin), Arshad Khan (pace), Jayant Yadav (spin), Glenn Phillips (spin), Karim Janat (pace)

Spinners: Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore

Fast bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Matthew Wade shubman gill

