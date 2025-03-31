Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview

The big news for MI is the potential inclusion of South African pacer Lizaad Williams, who reportedly rejected a PSL offer to focus on IPL commitments.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), two of the most successful franchises in IPL history, are set to clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium today. With MI struggling to find their footing in IPL 2025 and KKR gaining momentum after a strong performance against Rajasthan Royals, this encounter promises high stakes and intense action.

Mumbai Indians’ Selection Dilemma

MI’s season has started on a disappointing note with two consecutive losses, including a 36-run defeat against Gujarat Titans. Historically known for slow starts, MI will need to turn things around quickly to stay in the playoff race.

The big news for MI is the potential inclusion of South African pacer Lizaad Williams, who reportedly rejected a PSL offer to focus on IPL commitments. With Wankhede’s seaming conditions, MI may opt for an additional overseas pace option, choosing between Williams and Corbin Bosch. Another change could see Vignesh Puthur making a return after his impressive debut, following his surprise exclusion in the last match.

Tilak Varma’s move to No. 3 has strengthened MI’s batting, but underperforming youngsters Robin Minz and Naman Dhir may still retain their spots, as MI prefers backing its young talent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

KKR Welcome Back Sunil Narine

On the other hand, KKR look more settled, with their only major change being the return of Sunil Narine. The star all-rounder, who missed the previous match due to illness, is expected to replace Moeen Ali despite the Englishman’s decent showing with the ball.

Quinton de Kock, who played a match-winning knock in the last game, will be eager to continue his form against his former team, MI. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell add depth to KKR’s batting, while young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harshit Rana provide balance.

MI vs KKR Likely XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Preview & What to Expect

With Wankhede’s batting-friendly pitch and MI’s need for a turnaround, expect an explosive contest. MI will be desperate for a win, while KKR will aim to build on their recent success. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will have a crucial role in guiding MI’s top order, while KKR will bank on Russell and Narine for match-winning performances.

ALSO READ: Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize To Jessica Pegula?

Filed under

IPL 2025 MI vs KKR

Mumbai Indians (MI) and K

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalen

Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize...
The much-anticipated Miam

Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know
newsx

Half Of the US States Now Ban Pistol Conversion Devices
All India Majlis-e-Itteha

Beed Mosque Blast: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Demands UAPA Against Accused
Novak Djokovic has sparke

Novak Djokovic’s Eye Problem Sparks Concern Ahead Of Miami Open Title Clash
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize To Jessica Pegula?

Miami Open Final: ‘Jess, I’m So Sorry’ Why Aryna Sabalenka Felt The Need To Apologize...

Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Miami Open Final Delayed: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Half Of the US States Now Ban Pistol Conversion Devices

Half Of the US States Now Ban Pistol Conversion Devices

Beed Mosque Blast: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Demands UAPA Against Accused

Beed Mosque Blast: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Demands UAPA Against Accused

Novak Djokovic’s Eye Problem Sparks Concern Ahead Of Miami Open Title Clash

Novak Djokovic’s Eye Problem Sparks Concern Ahead Of Miami Open Title Clash

Entertainment

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok