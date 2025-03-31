IPL 2025: MI vs KKR–Predicted XIs, Key Players & Match Preview

The big news for MI is the potential inclusion of South African pacer Lizaad Williams, who reportedly rejected a PSL offer to focus on IPL commitments.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), two of the most successful franchises in IPL history, are set to clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium today. With MI struggling to find their footing in IPL 2025 and KKR gaining momentum after a strong performance against Rajasthan Royals, this encounter promises high stakes and intense action.

Mumbai Indians’ Selection Dilemma

MI’s season has started on a disappointing note with two consecutive losses, including a 36-run defeat against Gujarat Titans. Historically known for slow starts, MI will need to turn things around quickly to stay in the playoff race.

The big news for MI is the potential inclusion of South African pacer Lizaad Williams, who reportedly rejected a PSL offer to focus on IPL commitments. With Wankhede’s seaming conditions, MI may opt for an additional overseas pace option, choosing between Williams and Corbin Bosch. Another change could see Vignesh Puthur making a return after his impressive debut, following his surprise exclusion in the last match.

Tilak Varma’s move to No. 3 has strengthened MI’s batting, but underperforming youngsters Robin Minz and Naman Dhir may still retain their spots, as MI prefers backing its young talent.

KKR Welcome Back Sunil Narine

On the other hand, KKR look more settled, with their only major change being the return of Sunil Narine. The star all-rounder, who missed the previous match due to illness, is expected to replace Moeen Ali despite the Englishman’s decent showing with the ball.

Quinton de Kock, who played a match-winning knock in the last game, will be eager to continue his form against his former team, MI. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell add depth to KKR’s batting, while young talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harshit Rana provide balance.

MI vs KKR Likely XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Preview & What to Expect

With Wankhede’s batting-friendly pitch and MI’s need for a turnaround, expect an explosive contest. MI will be desperate for a win, while KKR will aim to build on their recent success. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will have a crucial role in guiding MI’s top order, while KKR will bank on Russell and Narine for match-winning performances.

