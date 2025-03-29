IPL 2025: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Makes Mumbai Indians Debut, Faces Tough Start Against Gujarat Titans

Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his MI debut in IPL 2025, receiving his cap from Rohit Sharma. He had a tough start, conceding 15 runs in his first over against GT’s openers.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his Mumbai Indians (MI) debut in the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. The mystery spinner was welcomed into the squad in a special moment as Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma handed him his MI debut cap. Sharma also shared a few words of encouragement before hugging Mujeeb in a heartwarming gesture.

Mujeeb, who is known for his deceptive variations and economical spells in T20 cricket, was not originally part of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025. He was brought in as a replacement after Allah Ghazanfar was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. MI signed Mujeeb for ₹2 crore, hoping his experience would strengthen their spin attack.

Tough Debut for Mujeeb as GT Openers Dominate

While the debut moment was special, Mujeeb Ur Rahman had a rough start in his first over for MI. He was introduced into the attack in the fifth over, but Gujarat Titans’ openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan took an aggressive approach against him.

The first two balls of his spell were dispatched for a four and a six.

The fifth ball of the over also went for a boundary.

By the end of his first over, Mujeeb had conceded 15 runs, making it a tough start to his IPL 2025 journey.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s IPL Comeback

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is no stranger to IPL cricket, having previously played for teams like Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction, making this comeback even more significant. Despite his expensive start, Mumbai Indians will be counting on his vast experience in franchise cricket and international T20 leagues to make a strong impact as the season progresses.

Can Mujeeb Bounce Back for Mumbai Indians?

While his first over was expensive, Mujeeb’s ability to trouble batters with his mystery spin could still play a crucial role for Mumbai Indians, especially in the middle overs. With IPL 2025 still in its early stages, fans will be eager to see how he adapts and whether he can bounce back to prove his worth in the MI squad.