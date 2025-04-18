Home
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute To Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, And SKY With Grand Statues At Mumbai Airport

In a unique gesture that blends cricket with public art, Mumbai Indians have immortalized four of their cricketing icons by unveiling life-size statues at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

In a unique gesture that blends cricket with public art, Mumbai Indians have immortalized four of their cricketing icons by unveiling life-size statues at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

The statues, placed at Terminal 2 Arrivals, pay tribute to Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, players who have defined the spirit and success of the franchise.

Icons of the Blue and Gold

Calling the tribute a celebration of their cricketing legends, the franchise expressed its pride in honoring the four players who have become synonymous with Mumbai Indians’ identity.

“In a powerful tribute to its cricketing legends, Mumbai Indians have celebrated four of their most iconic stars, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, by installing their life-size statues at Terminal 2 Arrivals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA),” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

“These four have not just played for Mumbai, they have played like Mumbai. Fearless. Unstoppable. Resilient. Each of them embodies the essence of the city, rising against odds, staying grounded in glory and pushing the limits with every game,” the statement added.

This initiative, part of the franchise’s #PlayLikeMumbai campaign, aims to deepen the connection between the team and its fanbase while acknowledging the legacy shaped by these cricketers.

Champions Who Defined an Era

Mumbai Indians, one of the original eight IPL teams since the league’s debut in 2008, have built a dynasty over the years. With five IPL titles to their name, they stand neck and neck with Chennai Super Kings as the most successful franchises in the tournament’s history.

Rohit Sharma, a pillar of the team for over a decade, holds the record as the most successful player in the IPL. His six IPL titles, five as captain for Mumbai and one with Deccan Chargers, put him on par with MS Dhoni as one of the most decorated captains in the league.

A Legacy in Motion

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his pinpoint yorkers and ice cold composure, is closing in on the record to become the most successful bowler in Mumbai Indians’ history.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, currently leading the squad for the second straight season, represents the new generation of leadership within the franchise.

Suryakumar Yadav, a dynamic batter capable of scoring in all directions, began and later returned to the Mumbai camp after a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. A game changer in the T20 format, he has also captained the side on occasion, showcasing his growing influence.

These four players have not only brought silverware to the team but have also shaped its identity both on and off the field. The statues at CSMIA now stand as a reminder of their journey, etched in stone and spirit.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Drag Me Into Politics’: Sourav Ganguly On Invitation To Join SSC Scam Protest

 

