Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
IPL 2025: Nasser Hussain Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Harry Brook’s Exit From Delhi Capitals

England's vice-captain, Harry Brook, has made a surprising decision to withdraw from the entire IPL 2025 season just days before the tournament's commencement.

England’s vice-captain, Harry Brook, has made a surprising decision to withdraw from the entire IPL 2025 season just days before the tournament’s commencement. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has provided insight into the potential reasons behind Brook’s unexpected move.

Workload and Captaincy Considerations

Hussain speculates that Brook’s packed schedule could be the main factor behind his decision. As one of England’s key all-format players, he has a demanding workload that includes crucial Test series against India and Australia. Additionally, with Jos Buttler stepping down as England’s white-ball captain, Brook is reportedly in contention for the role, adding to his responsibilities.

“I think it could be a sign (To pull out of IPL 2025). Rob Key may have spoken to him and said, ‘You’ve a lot on your plate. We may want you to captain’. Who knows? He has got a lot on his plate coming up with a massive nine months within India, Test series at home and then the Ashes away,” Nasser Hussain said while speaking to Sky Sports.

“He missed out on the last one because of personal family reasons. He may just think that right, I’m going to concentrate on Test match cricket,” he added.

It is believed that Brook may have had discussions with England’s managing director, Rob Key, regarding his workload and the possibility of taking on the captaincy. With several high-profile matches ahead, prioritizing rest and international commitments might have influenced his withdrawal.

“I would be surprised if Rob Key hasn’t had a conversation with him yet and asked what do you think about your workload in the year ahead and that may have been the conversation. Only Rob Key and Harry Brook will know,” Hussain assessed.

“But he has taken a rest and hopefully, he will get back into the rhythm, find some form and he would be up and firing for two absolutely vital Test series ahead,” the former England captain added.

Future in the IPL Under Scrutiny

Brook’s decision to pull out of the IPL for the second consecutive season has sparked questions about his future in the tournament. Under new IPL regulations, he could face a two-year ban from participating in the league.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about Brook’s withdrawal, which was subsequently conveyed to Delhi Capitals, the franchise that had secured him for INR 6.25 crore. Addressing his decision on social media, Brook emphasized the need for time to refresh and recover from an intense cricketing schedule.

Filed under

BCCI delhi capitals ECB england IPL 2025 Nasser Hussain

newsx

