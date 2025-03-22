IPL 2025 Opener KKR vs RCB At Risk As Kolkata Braces For Heavy Rain

The 18th edition of the IPL is set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony featuring performances by popular singer Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

The much-anticipated season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faces a serious threat of disruption due to inclement weather. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has issued an orange alert for parts of West Bengal, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few days.

Weather Threat Looms Over IPL’s Grand Opening

The 18th edition of the IPL is set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony featuring performances by popular singer Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani. However, dark clouds over the Eden Gardens and persistent showers have raised concerns about the match’s fate. The latest forecast suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds could hit Kolkata on Saturday evening, potentially delaying or even washing out the game.

Ground Staff on High Alert

Taking no chances, Eden Gardens’ ground staff covered the entire playing surface on Thursday as a precautionary measure. The unrelenting rainfall has already hampered the practice sessions of both teams, leaving players uncertain about how the pitch will behave if the game proceeds as scheduled.

According to AccuWeather, showers are expected early in the morning and may continue until noon. However, there is a possibility of a brief dry window during match hours, which could allow some play to take place.

Captains Eye a Full Contest

KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, and RCB, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, are both eager to make a strong start in the tournament. Both teams are packed with star power, with KKR boasting the likes of Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell, while RCB will rely on Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, and Liam Livingstone to deliver fireworks.

Given the current weather conditions, team strategists may have to prepare for a reduced-overs contest or, in the worst case, a complete washout. With no reserve day for the match, both teams will have to split points if rain forces an abandonment.

Eden Gardens’ Drainage System Offers Some Hope

Despite the grim forecast, Eden Gardens is known for its excellent drainage system, which has in the past allowed play to resume quickly after rain interruptions. If the showers subside in time, the ground staff is expected to work efficiently to make the surface playable.

Live Broadcast and Streaming Details

Fans eager to watch the high-voltage clash can tune in to the Star Sports Network for live television coverage, while online streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

