IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At Season Opener

The wait for IPL 2025 has started, and the excitement is building with fans preparing for an action-packed cricket season. The glitzy tournament will officially kick off on March 22, 2025.

The wait for IPL 2025 has started, and the excitement is building with fans preparing for an action-packed cricket season. The glitzy tournament will officially kick off on March 22, 2025, with a glittering opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata—one of India’s most renowned cricketing stadia.

Hot on the heels of India’s Champions Trophy win, excitement for this year’s IPL is higher than ever. And even before the first ball is bowled, a scintillating lineup of Bollywood stars is ready to ignite the stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bollywood Glitz: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor to Perform

The IPL has never been one to mix sports with entertainment, and this year’s opening ceremony is no exception. The fans can look forward to Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor bringing their high energy and signature dance steps to the fore. The pair, famous for their hot chemistry and high-voltage acts, will surely leave the audience spellbound with a scintillating show.

Adding to the magic, the voice of none other than Arijit Singh, India’s favourite singer, will be heard. With his soothing voice and a kitty full of chart-topping songs, Arijit’s performance promises to be one of the showstoppers of the night, ensuring the right mood for the big sporting spectacle that follows.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

KKR vs RCB: A Blockbuster Opener Awaits

When the entertainment spectacle is over, it’s time for the action to start. The tournament begins with a thrilling face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With both teams having some of the biggest stars in world cricket, fans are in for a cliffhanger encounter to start the season on a high note.

The IPL 2025 will be held from March 22 to May 25, with the final climax being a grand finale in which the crème de la crème will fight for the prized trophy. With a packed schedule of action, the best of cricketing talent, and a lively dash of entertainment, IPL 2025 is promising to be an unforgettable season of the league.

As the world focuses its eyes on Kolkata for the big launch, one thing is sure—IPL 2025 is ready to provide cricket, glamour, and round-the-clock entertainment like never before.

ALSO READ: ‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future