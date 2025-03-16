Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At Season Opener

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At Season Opener

The wait for IPL 2025 has started, and the excitement is building with fans preparing for an action-packed cricket season. The glitzy tournament will officially kick off on March 22, 2025.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At Season Opener

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At Season Opener


The wait for IPL 2025 has started, and the excitement is building with fans preparing for an action-packed cricket season. The glitzy tournament will officially kick off on March 22, 2025, with a glittering opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata—one of India’s most renowned cricketing stadia.

Hot on the heels of India’s Champions Trophy win, excitement for this year’s IPL is higher than ever. And even before the first ball is bowled, a scintillating lineup of Bollywood stars is ready to ignite the stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bollywood Glitz: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor to Perform

The IPL has never been one to mix sports with entertainment, and this year’s opening ceremony is no exception. The fans can look forward to Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor bringing their high energy and signature dance steps to the fore. The pair, famous for their hot chemistry and high-voltage acts, will surely leave the audience spellbound with a scintillating show.

Adding to the magic, the voice of none other than Arijit Singh, India’s favourite singer, will be heard. With his soothing voice and a kitty full of chart-topping songs, Arijit’s performance promises to be one of the showstoppers of the night, ensuring the right mood for the big sporting spectacle that follows.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

KKR vs RCB: A Blockbuster Opener Awaits

When the entertainment spectacle is over, it’s time for the action to start. The tournament begins with a thrilling face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With both teams having some of the biggest stars in world cricket, fans are in for a cliffhanger encounter to start the season on a high note.

The IPL 2025 will be held from March 22 to May 25, with the final climax being a grand finale in which the crème de la crème will fight for the prized trophy. With a packed schedule of action, the best of cricketing talent, and a lively dash of entertainment, IPL 2025 is promising to be an unforgettable season of the league.

As the world focuses its eyes on Kolkata for the big launch, one thing is sure—IPL 2025 is ready to provide cricket, glamour, and round-the-clock entertainment like never before.

ALSO READ: ‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future

 

Filed under

Arijit singh IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Shraddha Kapoor Varun Dhawan

newsx

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai
newsx

British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta...
newsx

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back...
newsx

JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’
Kim, Kanye And Diddy

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle...
newsx

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood Stars To Dazzle At...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta On Etihad Airways

British Man Endures ‘Flight from Hell’ As He Pukes 30 Times After Eating ‘Smelly’ Pasta...

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back...

JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’

JD Vance’s Joke About Wife Usha Sparks Backlash Online: ‘She Has To Smile, Laugh’

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle...

Entertainment

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

This TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Co-Actor At Holi Party In Mumbai

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle Ensues

Kim Kardashian Gets Furious After Kanye West Drags Daughter North In Diddy Controversy- Legal Battle

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips