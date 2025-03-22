Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies Eden Gardens With His Unmatched Charm

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opened with an electrifying ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and who better to set the stage on fire.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies Eden Gardens With His Unmatched Charm

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies Eden Gardens With His Unmatched Charm


The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opened with an electrifying ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and who better to set the stage on fire than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan? With a stadium packed to capacity, SRK’s presence sent waves of excitement through the crowd.

The ‘King of Bollywood’ greeted the spectators warmly, setting the tone for the tournament with his infectious energy.

“As today the IPL turns 18, it comes away not as a league but as a movement, a celebration of sports, a festival of passion, a battleground where heroes are made. We are in the city of joy, Kolkata,” he declared, drawing an overwhelming cheer from the audience.

Star-Studded Performances Light Up the Night

SRK introduced a stellar lineup of performers, including renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

“A mega celebration for all of you by the biggest stars,” he promised, and the performances did not disappoint.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Shah Rukh exuded his signature style, setting the perfect stage for a night of thrilling entertainment.

Shreya Ghoshal mesmerized the audience with her soulful renditions of Mera Dholna and Kar Har Maidan Fateh, adding a patriotic touch with Vande Mataram. Meanwhile, Karan Aujla energized the crowd with his high-octane performance, and Disha Patani’s electrifying dance moves set the stage ablaze.

KKR vs. RCB: The Battle Begins

Following the grand opening, the focus shifted to the much-anticipated inaugural match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ahead of the game, Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of KKR, took time to meet with his team, offering them words of encouragement in the dressing room.

“God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you, Chandu sir, for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy,” he said, embracing each player warmly.

Team Strategies and Key Players to Watch

Both KKR and RCB enter the season with new leadership—Ajinkya Rahane taking charge for KKR and Rajat Patidar leading RCB. With RCB aiming to break a four-match losing streak against KKR, the contest promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Spin bowling is expected to play a crucial role in the match. KKR boasts a formidable spin attack with Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, backed by Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy. Meanwhile, RCB’s spin department is spearheaded by Krunal Pandya, with support from Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and young talent Suyash Sharma, a former KKR player.

On the batting front, RCB flaunts a powerhouse lineup featuring Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Jitesh Sharma. KKR counters with a strong batting unit led by Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Iyer.

Complete Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

