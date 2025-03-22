Home
IPL 2025 Opening Match Winner: RCB Wins, Beats KKR By 7 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down with ease, sealing a dominant 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2025 Opening Match Winner: RCB Wins, Beats KKR By 7 Wickets


Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down with ease, sealing a dominant 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began with a high-voltage encounter as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. In a battle of two powerhouse teams, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first—a decision that paid off instantly.

KKR’s Innings: Rahane and Narine Lead the Charge

Josh Hazlewood provided an early breakthrough for RCB, dismissing Quinton de Kock for just four runs in the very first over. However, KKR recovered swiftly with Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine taking charge. The duo ensured a strong start, helping KKR reach 60 runs within the powerplay. Rahane looked in sublime touch, smashing a 31-ball 56, while Narine played an aggressive knock of 44 off 26 balls. Youngster Angrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with 30 off 22 deliveries, but KKR’s middle order struggled to capitalize on the platform set by the top order.

Rinku Singh managed to score 12 runs, but apart from him, no other KKR batter reached double digits. RCB’s bowlers made a strong comeback in the latter half of the innings, with Krunal Pandya delivering an impactful spell of 3/29 in four overs. Hazlewood, on his return to the IPL, was exceptional, conceding just 22 runs in his four-over quota while picking up two crucial wickets and delivering 16 dot balls. Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma also contributed with a wicket each as KKR finished with 174 runs in 20 overs.

RCB’s Chase: Kohli and Salt Shine Under Pressure

Chasing 175, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt came out with intent, racing to 80 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. Salt was particularly aggressive, reaching a half-century in just 25 balls before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed him for 56 off 31 deliveries. Kohli, playing with his usual finesse, brought up his fifty in 30 balls, anchoring the chase effectively.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came in as an impact substitute, managed only 10 runs before falling to Sunil Narine. However, RCB maintained their momentum, with partnerships flourishing at crucial junctures.

Key Highlights from the Match:

  • KKR posted 174/10 in 20 overs, setting a target of 175 for RCB.
  • Josh Hazlewood struck early, dismissing Quinton de Kock in the first over.
  • Ajinkya Rahane’s quick-fire 56 off 31 balls helped KKR cross the 100-run mark before the 10th over.
  • Krunal Pandya starred with the ball, taking three crucial wickets.
  • Phil Salt and Virat Kohli dominated the powerplay, adding 80 runs without loss.
  • Salt reached his half-century in 25 balls before being dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not included in RCB’s playing XI.
  • RCB made a strategic impact substitution, bringing in Devdutt Padikkal for Suyash Sharma.

 

