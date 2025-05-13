Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’ PBKS Future Unclear

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’ PBKS Future Unclear

Though a number of foreign players are still cautious, the general mood suggests most will return before the tournament resumes.

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’ PBKS Future Unclear

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head to Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis' PBKS Future Unclear


As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its restart on May 17, the BCCI and league organizers have opened discussions with international cricket boards to secure the participation of overseas players.

The move comes after the tournament was abruptly suspended on May 9 due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway due to air raid alerts in nearby areas like Jammu and Pathankot.

BCCI Moves to Secure Player Participation

According to a media report, top BCCI officials have tasked the IPL Chief Operating Officer with reaching out to individual boards to address any player concerns related to safety and travel back to India.

Though a number of foreign players are still cautious, the general mood suggests most will return before the tournament resumes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We have just started contacting our foreign players about their availability. We will have a clearer picture by tomorrow morning. Anyway, our game is on May 20. We have enough time,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Chennai Super Kings’ roster includes overseas names like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Uncertainty Around Stoinis and Inglis

One of the key concerns surrounds Punjab Kings, with Australian duo Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis unlikely to return. Despite Head Coach Ricky Ponting’s efforts to persuade them, the players remain hesitant.

Other overseas players like Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Marco Jansen are expected to make their way back to India.

“The foreign players were scared at that time, and understandably so. The BCCI showed that the safety of the players is paramount by ensuring they all got back home safely. Now the situation has got better, the players should return. However, some of them still remain on the edge,” said an IPL official.

SRH to See Return of Key Aussies, Starc Still Silent

Sunrisers Hyderabad is optimistic about the return of their Australian stars Pat Cummins and Travis Head, even though the team is already out of playoff contention.

“We are confident that the majority of foreign players will return, including the captain,” shared an SRH official.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are still waiting on confirmation from veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The franchise remains hopeful that all its overseas players will rejoin the squad soon.

“We hope that all of them return. We will know more by tomorrow,” said a DC official.

ALSO READ: Chaos In Dharamshala: Alyssa Healy Describes Harrowing Evacuation Experience

 

Filed under

ipl Marcus Stoinis Pat Cummins Travis Head

A legal challenge was bro

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza
newsx

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’...
The Turkish government is

Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle
As tensions between India

Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter
Pope Leo XIV made a signi

Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza

Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle

Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle

Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter

Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter

Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order

Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order

‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan

‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom