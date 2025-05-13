IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head to Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis' PBKS Future Unclear

Though a number of foreign players are still cautious, the general mood suggests most will return before the tournament resumes.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its restart on May 17, the BCCI and league organizers have opened discussions with international cricket boards to secure the participation of overseas players.

The move comes after the tournament was abruptly suspended on May 9 due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway due to air raid alerts in nearby areas like Jammu and Pathankot.

BCCI Moves to Secure Player Participation

According to a media report, top BCCI officials have tasked the IPL Chief Operating Officer with reaching out to individual boards to address any player concerns related to safety and travel back to India.

Though a number of foreign players are still cautious, the general mood suggests most will return before the tournament resumes.

“We have just started contacting our foreign players about their availability. We will have a clearer picture by tomorrow morning. Anyway, our game is on May 20. We have enough time,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Chennai Super Kings’ roster includes overseas names like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Uncertainty Around Stoinis and Inglis

One of the key concerns surrounds Punjab Kings, with Australian duo Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis unlikely to return. Despite Head Coach Ricky Ponting’s efforts to persuade them, the players remain hesitant.

Other overseas players like Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Marco Jansen are expected to make their way back to India.

“The foreign players were scared at that time, and understandably so. The BCCI showed that the safety of the players is paramount by ensuring they all got back home safely. Now the situation has got better, the players should return. However, some of them still remain on the edge,” said an IPL official.

SRH to See Return of Key Aussies, Starc Still Silent

Sunrisers Hyderabad is optimistic about the return of their Australian stars Pat Cummins and Travis Head, even though the team is already out of playoff contention.

“We are confident that the majority of foreign players will return, including the captain,” shared an SRH official.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are still waiting on confirmation from veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The franchise remains hopeful that all its overseas players will rejoin the squad soon.

“We hope that all of them return. We will know more by tomorrow,” said a DC official.

