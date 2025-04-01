Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya's Tactical Brilliance Against KKR

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya put on a tactical masterclass in his team’s emphatic victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Applauds Hardik Pandya’s Tactical Brilliance Against KKR

IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Hails Hardik Pandya's Tactical Genius In Match Against KKR


Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya put on a tactical masterclass in his team’s emphatic victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla, analyzing the game on Jio Hotstar, broke down Hardik’s leadership and highlighted the key aspects that turned the match in MI’s favor.

After suffering back-to-back losses, Mumbai Indians bounced back in style with an 8-wicket win over KKR, dominating both with the ball and the bat. KKR’s batters struggled against MI’s relentless pace attack, while MI’s batting unit made light work of the run chase. However, it was Hardik Pandya’s aggressive captaincy and sharp decision-making that stood out.

Hardik’s Attacking Mindset and Strategic Bowling Changes

Praising Pandya’s leadership, Piyush Chawla emphasized his proactive approach on the field.

“I think the best part of his captaincy was his attacking approach. He read the conditions well and understood that there was something in the pitch for the seamers, so he used them effectively. One move I particularly liked was when Vignesh came in to bowl while Harshit Rana was batting towards the end,” Chawla remarked.

Hardik’s bowling changes were instrumental in dismantling KKR’s batting order. After Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar struck early, Pandya introduced IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar in the fourth over of the powerplay. The left-arm medium pacer made an immediate impact, removing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane with his very first ball in the tournament. Ashwani continued his fiery spell, finishing with an outstanding four-wicket haul, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat on IPL debut.

Ashwani Kumar’s Dream Debut and Russell’s Tactical Dismissal

Chawla also shed light on how Ashwani’s inclusion at crucial junctures of the game turned the tide in Mumbai’s favor.

“You want to get that wicket rather than letting the opposition add another 10-15 runs with Ramandeep Singh still there. Overall, his decision-making was spot on. When a partnership was building between Manish Pandey and Rinku Singh, he brought Ashwani Kumar into the attack, and that over changed the game. The team executed their plans perfectly today,” he added.

Ashwani’s scalps included top-tier players like Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell. His dismissal of Russell particularly stood out for Chawla, who highlighted the precision behind the set-up.

“The way he came in, it’s never easy to make such a strong debut, especially at Wankhede, which is known as a batting paradise. Getting a wicket with the very first ball gives any bowler immense confidence. After that, he bowled with great control, varying his lengths effectively,” Chawla noted.

The young bowler cleverly unsettled Russell with a couple of short balls before delivering a deceptive length ball that crashed into the stumps as the West Indian attempted to go across the line.

“His dismissal of Andre Russell was particularly impressive–he set it up beautifully. He bowled a couple of bouncers when Russell walked in, making him expect the short ball, and then smartly pitched one up to get him out. For a debutant who hasn’t played much first-class cricket, coming in at this level and delivering such a spell is an incredible achievement,” Chawla added.

With Mumbai Indians back to winning ways, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy is once again proving to be a key asset. His ability to read the game, make bold decisions, and trust his players at crucial moments could be the defining factor in MI’s IPL 2025 campaign.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: KKR's Ramandeep Singh: 'Every Game Is A Learning Experience' After MI Loss

 

