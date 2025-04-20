Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can MS Dhoni’s CSK Qualify With 7 Matches Left After 2 Wins?

The 2025 Indian Premier League season hasn’t gone the way Chennai Super Kings would have hoped. The five-time IPL champions find themselves in unfamiliar territory after losing five of their first six matches — a record low for the franchise.

After a rough patch, CSK showed some spark at the Ekana Stadium, securing a 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. It was just their second victory this season but crucial in keeping their playoff dreams on life support.

A Captain’s Return, But Revival Still Pending

Following Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury exit from the tournament, fans looked to the return of MS Dhoni as captain for a turnaround. So far, that magic hasn’t kicked in.

On April 11, CSK were handed another heavy blow — an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. The loss highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles in all departments.

Despite these setbacks, Dhoni and Co. are not completely out of the playoff race. In fact, the door remains slightly ajar.

Crunch Time: CSK’s Road to the Playoffs

CSK have 2 wins from 7 games. That leaves them with 7 league matches remaining.

If they manage to win 6 of those, they’ll end the league stage with 16 points. Historically, that number has been enough to sneak into the playoffs. A clean sweep from here on out — 7 wins in 7 games — would take them to 18 points, which should all but guarantee a top-four finish.

Mathematically, the route is still open. But the margin for error is razor-thin.

With experienced heads and promising youngsters in the mix, CSK still have the firepower to mount a comeback — but they’ll need to find consistency fast.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Hopes: Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify After 6 Losses In 8 Matches?

 

