IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?

Mumbai Indians have reignited their IPL 2025 campaign with a much-needed victory, but the road to the playoffs still demands consistency and precision.

Their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium gave fans a glimpse of the MI of old—clinical, confident, and calm under pressure. However, while their spirits are lifted, the math still isn’t fully in their favor.

A Win Sparks Hope, But The Climb Remains Steep

Before facing SRH, Mumbai were stuck in seventh place with just 4 points from six games and a net run rate of +0.239. But their performance in the 33rd match on April 17 brought fresh optimism.

On a slow surface, MI’s pace bowlers kept things tight and used the yorker smartly to bowl SRH out for 162. Then, their batters chased the target down with confidence, finishing the job with two overs to spare.

This win brought MI to three victories from seven matches. They now sit on 6 points with a slightly positive NRR, still in seventh place but only two points behind the fourth-placed Punjab Kings. The standings are tight, and the coming weeks will be make-or-break.

What Will It Take to Make the Cut?

The playoff threshold in most IPL seasons is 16 points—eight wins from 14 games—which practically ensures qualification. But there have been exceptions.

“Target 1: 14 points (7 wins total; need 4 of 7 remaining)—puts them in contention, reliant on NRR.”

“Target 2: 16 points (8 wins total; need 5 of 7)—a safer cushion and more realistic buffer.”

In 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to squeeze into the top four with 14 points, thanks to their superior net run rate. MI could be hoping for a similar script.

The task ahead is clear: win at least four of the remaining seven games to reach 14 points, and hope the NRR holds strong. If they want a more secure path, they’ll need to win five and take their total to 16, which offers more breathing room.

The Two Keys: Momentum and Margin

Mumbai needs two things from here on—momentum and dominance. Momentum, to string together wins. Dominance, to keep the net run rate trending upward.

“Back‑to‑back wins will be crucial. A string of victories against lower‑table sides can rapidly close the gap.”

Equally important will be how they win. Crushing victories—either by defending big totals or chasing targets quickly—will boost their NRR and act as a tiebreaker.

“Big victories (by 20+ runs or chasing with overs to spare) will boost their NRR, which could be the tiebreaker if they finish on equal points.”

MI’s schedule features four remaining home games, giving them an edge in terms of conditions and crowd support. But there’s no room for complacency.

To stay in the hunt, they’ll need to win all their “must-win” games against lower-ranked opponents like CSK, SRH, and LSG. On top of that, an upset win or two against higher-placed sides like DC or GT could tip the scales in their favor.

If Mumbai can put together three or four wins in a row, their playoff dream will look a lot more real. But without that kind of streak, they might fall short—and risk missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

