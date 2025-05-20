However, due to a temporary halt in the tournament caused by an India-Pakistan military conflict, the schedule was overhauled.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI Introduces New Rule - Here's What You Need to Know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled major updates for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, with new venues, a shift in fixtures, and a crucial rule change aimed at tackling weather disruptions.

Revised Playoff Venues and a Major Fixture Shift

The IPL final is set to be held in Ahmedabad on June 3, with Qualifier 2 also scheduled in the same city on June 1. Meanwhile, Mullanpur will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 on May 29 and 30, respectively.

Originally, Hyderabad and Kolkata were to host the playoffs. However, due to a temporary halt in the tournament caused by an India-Pakistan military conflict, the schedule was overhauled.

The BCCI also considered the onset of the monsoon season while finalizing the revised venues.

“The new venues for the playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters,” said the BCCI in a statement.

In line with this, the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad has been moved from rain-prone Bengaluru to Lucknow. The last game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was already called off due to weather.

Match Completion Time Extended Across League Stage

In an effort to manage weather-related interruptions more effectively, the BCCI has expanded the buffer time available to complete matches.

The previous rule offered a 60-minute window during league games, but that has now been doubled to 120 minutes—matching what was already in place for the playoffs.

“Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May,” the statement added.

This adjustment will apply immediately across the rest of the league phase.

Punjab Kings’ Long-Awaited Comeback, Others Join the Fray

The updated schedule has turned out to be a bonus for Punjab Kings, who will now play their first playoff match at home. This marks the franchise’s return to the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014.

RCB and Gujarat Titans have also secured their spots in the playoffs, joining Punjab Kings in the hunt for the title.

Ahmedabad, which successfully hosted the finals in both 2022 and 2023, returns as the grand stage for this year’s title clash as well.

