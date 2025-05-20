Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI Introduces New Rule – Here’s What You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI Introduces New Rule – Here’s What You Need To Know

However, due to a temporary halt in the tournament caused by an India-Pakistan military conflict, the schedule was overhauled.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI Introduces New Rule – Here’s What You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI Introduces New Rule - Here's What You Need to Know


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled major updates for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, with new venues, a shift in fixtures, and a crucial rule change aimed at tackling weather disruptions.

Revised Playoff Venues and a Major Fixture Shift

The IPL final is set to be held in Ahmedabad on June 3, with Qualifier 2 also scheduled in the same city on June 1. Meanwhile, Mullanpur will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 on May 29 and 30, respectively.

Originally, Hyderabad and Kolkata were to host the playoffs. However, due to a temporary halt in the tournament caused by an India-Pakistan military conflict, the schedule was overhauled.

The BCCI also considered the onset of the monsoon season while finalizing the revised venues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The new venues for the playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters,” said the BCCI in a statement.

In line with this, the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad has been moved from rain-prone Bengaluru to Lucknow. The last game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was already called off due to weather.

Match Completion Time Extended Across League Stage

In an effort to manage weather-related interruptions more effectively, the BCCI has expanded the buffer time available to complete matches.

The previous rule offered a 60-minute window during league games, but that has now been doubled to 120 minutes—matching what was already in place for the playoffs.

“Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May,” the statement added.

This adjustment will apply immediately across the rest of the league phase.

Punjab Kings’ Long-Awaited Comeback, Others Join the Fray

The updated schedule has turned out to be a bonus for Punjab Kings, who will now play their first playoff match at home. This marks the franchise’s return to the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014.

RCB and Gujarat Titans have also secured their spots in the playoffs, joining Punjab Kings in the hunt for the title.

Ahmedabad, which successfully hosted the finals in both 2022 and 2023, returns as the grand stage for this year’s title clash as well.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Gets Furious Over Morphed Image Of Hers Hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi Getting Viral, Calls It Fake News

 

Filed under

ipl IPL 2025 PBKS RCB

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand