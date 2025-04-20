Home
  • IPL 2025 Playoffs Hopes: Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify After 6 Losses In 8 Matches?

IPL 2025 Playoffs Hopes: Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify After 6 Losses In 8 Matches?

The Rajasthan Royals' hopes for IPL 2025 glory took another serious blow as they slipped to a narrow 2-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Rajasthan Royals’ hopes for IPL 2025 glory took another serious blow as they slipped to a narrow 2-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants. The match, played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 19), ended in heartbreak as RR fell short while chasing 181.

Despite a promising start, the Royals could only put up 178/5 in their 20 overs, marking their fourth straight defeat and sixth loss in eight games this season.

Playoff Chances Hanging by a Thread

With just four points in the bag and a worrying net run rate of -0.633, Rajasthan now find themselves at the 8th spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

IPL 2025 Points Table (as of April 20):

1. Gujarat Titans: Played 7 matches, won 5, lost 2. They sit at the top with 10 points and a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.984.

2. Delhi Capitals: Also with 5 wins from 7 matches and 10 points. Their NRR stands at +0.589.

3. Punjab Kings: Equal on points with GT and DC (10 points), having won 5 of 7 games. Their NRR is +0.308.

4. Lucknow Super Giants: Played 8 matches, won 5 and lost 3. They have 10 points with an NRR of +0.088.

5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: With 4 wins from 7 games, they’re on 8 points. Their NRR is a solid +0.446.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders: They’ve won 3 of their 7 games and have 6 points. Their NRR is +0.547.

7. Mumbai Indians: Also on 6 points after 3 wins in 7 games. Their NRR is +0.239.

8. Rajasthan Royals: After 2 wins and 6 losses in 8 matches, RR has just 4 points. Their NRR is -0.633.

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad: With 2 wins from 7 games, they’re tied with RR at 4 points but have a worse NRR of -1.217.

10. Chennai Super Kings: Also on 4 points, having won just 2 of 7 matches. Their NRR is currently -1.276, the lowest among all teams.

The defeat to LSG has left the Royals with no room for error. They must now win all six of their remaining matches to stay in the playoff race.

A single additional loss will officially end their hopes of making it to the top four.

However, even six straight wins would not guarantee them a playoff spot. Several other contenders—Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and LSG—already have 10 points each and still have six matches to play.

Rajasthan’s chances hinge on a tricky equation: they must finish with 14 points and hope that no more than three other teams cross that mark. On top of that, their net run rate must outshine those teams who also finish on 14 points.

If things don’t fall into place, RR could be missing out on a top-four finish for the second time in three seasons.

Tough Fixtures Ahead

RR’s road to redemption begins with a trip to Bengaluru to face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following that, they return home to take on the in-form Gujarat Titans on April 28.

Their final four matches won’t be any easier. They’ll go up against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on May 1, Kolkata Knight Riders away on May 4, Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on May 12, and wrap up their league stage against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on May 16.

Do They Have One Last Push Left?

The Royals still have the firepower, but time and chances are running out. One more slip, and the curtains could come down on their 2025 campaign.

As it stands, their path is tough but not impossible. Whether they rise to the occasion or crumble under pressure remains to be seen.

Rajasthan’s fans will be hoping for a turnaround—and perhaps, a little bit of magic.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Azharuddin Blasts Hyderabad Stadium Authorities Over Stand Removal: ‘This is How You Treat Cricketers’

 

