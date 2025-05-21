Home
  IPL 2025 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians Join RCB, PBKS, and GT; Delhi Capitals Crash Out

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians Join RCB, PBKS, and GT; Delhi Capitals Crash Out

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians rode on the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav to post a solid 180 for 5 in their 20 overs.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians Join RCB, PBKS, and GT; Delhi Capitals Crash Out

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians Join RCB, PBKS, and GT; Delhi Capitals Crash Out


Mumbai Indians booked the last playoff berth with a commanding 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, sealing their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. With this win, Delhi’s campaign came to an end in disappointing fashion.

Suryakumar Shines as MI Post a Competitive Total

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians rode on the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav to post a solid 180 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Despite losing wickets consistently, Suryakumar held the innings together with a blistering unbeaten knock of 73 off just 43 balls. His innings featured 7 boundaries and 4 sixes, giving the MI innings a much-needed boost.

Mukesh Kumar managed to pick up two wickets for DC but proved expensive, conceding 48 runs in his four overs. Delhi were dealt a further blow as regular captain Axar Patel was ruled out due to illness, weakening their chances even before the first ball was bowled.

Santner Leads Bowling Assault as DC Crumble

In response, Delhi Capitals never looked in control of the chase. Mitchell Santner delivered a stunning spell that dismantled the DC middle order after their top three batters fell early to the new ball.

The pitch offered turn throughout the evening, helping Santner dominate with spin. Even though there was no noticeable dew, the surface remained dry and sluggish—ideal conditions for spinners.

Santner’s performance, along with strong support from the rest of the MI bowling unit, made sure Delhi never came close to the 181-run target.

Playoff Line-Up Confirmed, Delhi Make Unwanted History

With this victory, MI joined Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Attention now turns to the final league games that will decide the top two positions.

Mumbai’s win also continued their dominance over Delhi in IPL history. They now have 21 victories against DC, among the highest for any team-versus-team head-to-heads in the league:

  • 24 – MI vs KKR
  • 21 – CSK vs RCB
  • 21 – KKR vs PBKS
  • 21 – MI vs CSK
  • 21 – MI vs DC

In a rare and unwanted milestone, Delhi Capitals became the first team in IPL history to miss the playoffs after starting a season with four consecutive wins.

delhi capitals ipl IPL 2025 Playoffs Mumbai Indians

