Sunday, May 18, 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs Update: Gujarat Titans, RCB, Punjab Kings In; Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals Battle For Final Spot

To achieve that, GT need to win both of their remaining matches against Lucknow Super Giants on May 22 and Chennai Super Kings on May 25.

Gujarat Titans delivered a commanding performance in Delhi, defeating the Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday, May 18. The emphatic win at Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the Titans comfortably chase down a daunting 200-run target in just 19 overs.

Sudharsan and Gill Power Titans Into Playoffs

With this dominant victory, Gujarat Titans have secured their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The win also confirmed Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings as the other two teams in the top four.

GT now have 18 points from 12 matches. RCB and PBKS follow closely with 17 points each from the same number of games.

The Titans’ run-chase was anchored by a sensational opening partnership. B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a brilliant 108 off 61 balls, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Shubman Gill provided steady support and finished unbeaten on 93 from 53 deliveries. His innings featured three fours and seven sixes. Together, the duo put on an unbroken 205-run stand and dismantled Delhi’s bowling attack.

Three Teams in Contention for the Final Playoff Berth

While GT, RCB, and PBKS are safely through, the fourth playoff spot remains up for grabs.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are still in contention. MI currently have 14 points, DC are at 13, and LSG trail with 10 points.

These three sides will battle it out in the final round of league matches to claim the last available playoff position.

GT Aim for Top-Two Finish in Remaining Matches

Gujarat Titans are now focused on securing a top-two finish that would place them in Qualifier 1 on May 29.

To achieve that, GT need to win both of their remaining matches against Lucknow Super Giants on May 22 and Chennai Super Kings on May 25.

Even if they drop one of these matches, they could still end in the top two if either PBKS or RCB also lose one of their final games.

