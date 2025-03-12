IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Suffer Major Blow As Key Player Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of Season

The franchise confirmed that Rahul Dravid sustained the injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru. Despite the setback, he is recovering well and is expected to join the squad soon.

A key member of the Rajasthan Royals was absent from the team’s pre-season training camp ahead of IPL 2025 due to a leg injury. The franchise confirmed that Rahul Dravid sustained the injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru. Despite the setback, he is recovering well and is expected to join the squad soon.

In a social media update, Rajasthan Royals shared a photo of Dravid with a cast on his left leg, reassuring fans that his recovery was progressing smoothly. “Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur,” the franchise stated in its post.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗 pic.twitter.com/TW37tV5Isj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2025

Dravid took over as RR’s head coach ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, following his successful stint as India’s head coach, where he led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rahul Dravid’s IPL Career

As a player, Dravid had a significant impact in the IPL. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial seasons before joining Rajasthan Royals, where he captained the team. Known for his leadership and tactical acumen, he helped Rajasthan Royals reach the playoffs in IPL 2013. Dravid’s contributions extended beyond batting, as he played a crucial role in shaping young talents within the team.

Dravid as Rajasthan Royals’ Head Coach

Returning to Rajasthan Royals in a coaching capacity, Dravid was appointed as the head coach ahead of IPL 2025. His appointment came after a historic achievement with Team India, winning the T20 World Cup 2024. With his wealth of experience and leadership skills, he aims to guide the Royals to another successful campaign, nurturing emerging players and strengthening the squad for the upcoming season.

