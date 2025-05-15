Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 Rescheduling Throws Wrench Into India’s England Tour Plans: Report

IPL 2025 Rescheduling Throws Wrench Into India’s England Tour Plans: Report

Due to the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the playoff stage will now end on May 27, with the final to be played on June 3.

IPL 2025 Rescheduling Throws Wrench Into India’s England Tour Plans: Report

IPL 2025 Rescheduling Throws Wrench into India's England Tour Plans: Report


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is holding off on announcing the India A squad for their upcoming warm-up matches in England. These games, scheduled for May 30 and June 6 against the England Lions, were planned as part of the lead-up to India’s five-Test series starting in June.

Uncertainty Around IPL Playoffs Affects Selection

Due to the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the playoff stage will now end on May 27, with the final to be played on June 3. This timeline means Indian players involved in the playoffs will likely be unavailable for the India A matches.

“The problem is that quite a few players, who are supposed to be picked for the India A tour, will be busy for their franchises as the IPL playoffs start only from May 29. In such a scenario, those players whose teams make it to the playoffs are likely to miss at least the initial part of the India A tour of England,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

The selection committee is waiting to see how the IPL playoff race unfolds before finalizing the squad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Right now, we don’t have complete clarity on which teams will make the playoffs and which won’t. For example, can the selectors pick Karun Nair, whose team Delhi Capitals is in the race for a playoffs berth? I guess we will have to wait for a few days for more clarity on the availability of the players, as the IPL scenario will become clearer,” the source added.

Confirmed Names Begin to Emerge

Despite the delay, a couple of players are already in line for selection.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are expected to feature in the India A side. Both represent Rajasthan Royals, who are already out of contention for the IPL playoffs.

Jaiswal was India’s top-performing Test batter in 2024, but he has not yet played a Test match in England.

“The selectors are keen that Jaiswal gets some match practice in the English conditions before the first Test,” said the BCCI source.

Senior Team Announcement Still on Schedule

While the India A announcement is delayed, plans for the senior squad remain on track.

The final squad for the England Test series is still expected to be revealed on May 23. The senior team will play a warm-up match against the England Lions on June 13, ten days after the IPL final.

ALSO READ: Josh Hazlewood To Rejoin RCB As IPL 2025 Resumes, Report Claims

 

Filed under

BCCI england ipl Team India

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu
Delhi-based Jamia Millia

‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing...
Unfounded rumors that Fre

Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!
Shashi Tharoor says he ba

Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’,...
External Affairs Minister

‘India and Honduras Open New Chapter in Ties with Delhi Embassy Inauguration’: EAM S. Jaishankar
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing Boycott Over Pakistan Support

‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing...

Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked

Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’, Not Party Spokesman

Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’,...

Entertainment

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days After Met Gala Appearance

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom