IPL 2025 Rescheduling Throws Wrench into India's England Tour Plans: Report

Due to the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the playoff stage will now end on May 27, with the final to be played on June 3.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is holding off on announcing the India A squad for their upcoming warm-up matches in England. These games, scheduled for May 30 and June 6 against the England Lions, were planned as part of the lead-up to India’s five-Test series starting in June.

Uncertainty Around IPL Playoffs Affects Selection

Due to the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the playoff stage will now end on May 27, with the final to be played on June 3. This timeline means Indian players involved in the playoffs will likely be unavailable for the India A matches.

“The problem is that quite a few players, who are supposed to be picked for the India A tour, will be busy for their franchises as the IPL playoffs start only from May 29. In such a scenario, those players whose teams make it to the playoffs are likely to miss at least the initial part of the India A tour of England,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

The selection committee is waiting to see how the IPL playoff race unfolds before finalizing the squad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Right now, we don’t have complete clarity on which teams will make the playoffs and which won’t. For example, can the selectors pick Karun Nair, whose team Delhi Capitals is in the race for a playoffs berth? I guess we will have to wait for a few days for more clarity on the availability of the players, as the IPL scenario will become clearer,” the source added.

Confirmed Names Begin to Emerge

Despite the delay, a couple of players are already in line for selection.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are expected to feature in the India A side. Both represent Rajasthan Royals, who are already out of contention for the IPL playoffs.

Jaiswal was India’s top-performing Test batter in 2024, but he has not yet played a Test match in England.

“The selectors are keen that Jaiswal gets some match practice in the English conditions before the first Test,” said the BCCI source.

Senior Team Announcement Still on Schedule

While the India A announcement is delayed, plans for the senior squad remain on track.

The final squad for the England Test series is still expected to be revealed on May 23. The senior team will play a warm-up match against the England Lions on June 13, ten days after the IPL final.

ALSO READ: Josh Hazlewood To Rejoin RCB As IPL 2025 Resumes, Report Claims