IPL 2025 Retentions: CSK Unveils Retained Players In Viral Video Featuring Anirudh’s Music

As the excitement builds for the IPL 2025 season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed their retention of five key players, ensuring a solid foundation as they prepare for the upcoming mega auction. The retained players include Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, both valued at ₹18 crore each, along with Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana at ₹13 crore and Shivam Dube at ₹12 crore. The iconic MS Dhoni, CSK’s legendary captain, has also been retained for ₹4 crore, marking his continued presence in the franchise’s strategy.

The decision to retain Dhoni, who is now 43 years old, highlights the team’s commitment to experience and leadership as they look to bounce back from last season’s struggles. CSK utilized the modified uncapped player retention rule, which allows franchises to retain international players who have not played for India in the last five years or do not hold a BCCI central contract during the same timeframe.

Viral Video Featuring Anirudh’s Music

Recently, the Chennai Super Kings set social media abuzz with a creative video released on their X page, announcing the retention of these key players ahead of IPL 2025. In a delightful twist, renowned music director Anirudh contributed to the excitement by providing background music from his own hit songs for each player featured in the video.

The video not only celebrated the retention of legends like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja but also showcased Anirudh’s signature style, making it a musical tribute to the team’s core. As the catchy tunes played, fans flooded social media with positive reactions, expressing their enthusiasm and love for ‘Thala Dhoni’ and other retained players.

CSK’s creative approach to the retention announcement resonated with netizens, highlighting the strong bond between the team and its fans. The video quickly gained traction, becoming a viral sensation, reflecting the immense loyalty and passion of the CSK fanbase.

Understanding Player Retention in IPL

The player retention process has evolved significantly as IPL teams strategize for the new auction cycle, which runs through 2025. Each franchise can retain a maximum of six players, with a budget cap of ₹120 crore for both retention and the upcoming mega auction. Teams opting to retain six players can include a mix of capped and uncapped players, with capped players falling into three brackets priced between ₹18 crore to ₹11 crore, while uncapped players can be retained at ₹4 crore.

Players Retained and Released by CSK

Retained Players:

MS Dhoni – ₹4 crore

– ₹4 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad – ₹18 crore

– ₹18 crore Ravindra Jadeja – ₹18 crore

– ₹18 crore Matheesha Pathirana – ₹13 crore

– ₹13 crore Shivam Dube – ₹12 crore

Released Players:

CSK has also made significant changes by releasing several players, including Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mitchell Santner, among others. This strategic move is expected to create opportunities for new talent in the upcoming auction.

Chennai Super Kings: A Legacy of Success

Founded in 2008, the Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. The team has clinched the championship title four times—in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021—making them a dominant force in the tournament. Additionally, CSK has been the runner-up on five occasions (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019), showcasing their consistent performance over the years.

CSK enjoys a passionate fan base that celebrates the team’s victories with fervor. Fans, often clad in the franchise’s iconic yellow jerseys, gather in large numbers at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to support their team. The atmosphere during matches is electric, filled with chants, songs, and vibrant displays of loyalty, creating a unique experience that epitomizes the spirit of Chennai cricket. The loyal CSK supporters eagerly anticipate each season, celebrating not just victories but also the team’s resilience and rich history.

With a blend of experienced players and strategic retention, CSK aims to reclaim their position at the top of the IPL standings in the 2025 season. As the team gears up for the auction, fans are optimistic about the fresh talent that could be added to their roster, strengthening their quest for another championship title.

