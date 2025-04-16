Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
  IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash Praises 'Talented Man' Yuzvendra Chahal's Match Winning Performance Amidst Affair Rumors

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash Praises ‘Talented Man’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Match Winning Performance Amidst Affair Rumors

On Tuesday at Mullanpur near Chandigarh, Punjab Kings pulled off a record-breaking win by defending the lowest total in IPL history. They bowled out defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for just 95 after scoring only 111 in their innings.

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash Praises 'Talented Man' Yuzvendra Chahal's Match-Winning Performance Amidst Affair Rumors


Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a stunning performance that helped Punjab Kings secure an unforgettable victory in one of IPL 2025’s most thrilling matches.

Punjab had been dismissed in just 15.3 overs, but their bowlers turned the game around completely.

Chahal Turns the Game, Internet Reacts

Kolkata appeared to be in control at 62 for 2. However, Chahal’s clever leg-spin completely changed the momentum of the match. His spell of 4 for 28 dismantled the middle and lower order of the opposition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following his match-winning spell, RJ Mahvash shared her admiration on Instagram. She posted a photo with Chahal and wrote, “What a talented man! Highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reason! Asambhav!”

Her post gained traction quickly, especially since it came amid ongoing rumors linking the two.

Andre Russell threatened to bring Kolkata back into the game with a quick burst. He smashed two sixes and a four off Chahal, creating tension in the Punjab camp.

However, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Vaibhav Arora at a crucial stage. Soon after, Marco Jansen bowled Russell to spark wild celebrations among the Punjab players and fans.

Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting was full of praise after the match. He said, “I have coached a lot of games in the IPL and that might just be about the best win I ever had.”

KKR’s Collapse and Chahal’s Comeback

Chahal’s key breakthrough came when he trapped Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane leg-before-wicket. Ball-tracking suggested the delivery was missing off stump, but Rahane chose not to review.

Speaking after the match, Rahane said, “Pretty disappointed with the effort. I’ll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it was missing.”

Chahal continued his charge in the following over by removing Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 37. Glenn Maxwell then sent Venkatesh Iyer back to the pavilion with a sharp LBW.

Chahal picked up two more wickets in quick succession. He had Rinku Singh stumped and dismissed Ramandeep Singh for a golden duck on the next ball. Harshit Rana survived the hat-trick delivery, but the game had already slipped from Kolkata’s hands.

With this victory, Punjab moved into the top four of the ten-team IPL 2025 standings. It marked their fourth win in six matches.

Ponting later revealed that Chahal had undergone a fitness test before the match due to a shoulder injury from the previous game. That made his performance even more impressive.

Early Drama with the Bat

Earlier in the match, Harshit Rana led Kolkata’s bowling charge with figures of 3 for 25. Punjab’s openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh had given them a fiery start, racing to 39 runs in just over three overs.

Arya was the first to fall, caught at fine leg for 22. Just two deliveries later, Ramandeep Singh took a sharp catch to dismiss captain Shreyas Iyer for a duck.

Josh Inglis was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy soon after, contributing only two runs. Despite Prabhsimran’s attacking approach and his 30-run effort, Punjab’s batting lineup struggled to keep momentum.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine kept applying pressure with regular breakthroughs. Punjab lost wickets at crucial moments, leaving their bowlers with very little to defend.

But in the end, it was Chahal who made the biggest impact. His match-winning spell turned a low-scoring game into a historic win and reaffirmed why he remains one of the most dangerous spinners in IPL history.

ALSO READ: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Tells Shreyas Iyer ‘Yaar Kya Faltu Batting Kari’ After Batting Collapse

 

