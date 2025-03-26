Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

Battle between KKR’s explosive batting lineup and RR’s revamped bowling unit will be key to determining the outcome.

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

RR vs KKR


Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in Match 6 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday. Both teams are aiming for a strong comeback after suffering heavy defeats in their tournament openers. While RR went down by 44 runs to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR faced a tough loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

This fixture holds special significance as it will be the first time Guwahati’s very own Riyan Parag leads RR at his hometown venue. However, RR’s past performances at Guwahati have not been favorable, having lost two out of three completed matches since IPL 2023. Parag will look to change that record and secure a crucial win for his side.

Challenges for Both Teams

Both RR and KKR are under new captains this season Riyan Parag for Rajasthan Royals and Ajinkya Rahane for Kolkata Knight Riders. While Rahane showcased his batting prowess in the opening game, KKR struggled with their bowling, conceding too many runs. RR, on the other hand, had a tough outing with Jofra Archer going for a record-breaking 76 runs in his four-over quota against SRH.

Historically, RR and KKR have faced each other 30 times in the IPL, with both teams winning 14 matches each. Two games ended without a result. Last year, their fixture at this same venue was washed out due to rain, adding another layer of intrigue to this much-anticipated clash.

Team News & Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI vs KKR:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande.
Impact Player: Sanju Samson

RR might make a key change by replacing Jofra Archer with Wanindu Hasaranga, aiming to strengthen their bowling attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted XI vs RR:

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR will closely monitor Anrich Nortje’s fitness, as the South African pacer is recovering from a back strain. If declared fit, he is likely to replace Spencer Johnson.

What to Expect?

With both teams desperate to secure their first win of IPL 2025, fans can expect a high-intensity clash. The battle between KKR’s explosive batting lineup and RR’s revamped bowling unit will be key to determining the outcome. With Guwahati witnessing a historic moment as Riyan Parag leads his side, Rajasthan Royals will hope to turn their fortunes around at their alternate home ground.

