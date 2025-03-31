IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Brutal Honesty – What’s Really Going Wrong With CSK?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t hold back after their six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t hold back after their six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. The loss, their second in a row, exposed critical flaws in CSK’s performance—poor starts and sloppy fielding.

Nitish Rana’s explosive 81 off 36 balls and Wanindu Hasaranga’s four-wicket haul powered Rajasthan Royals to a hard-fought win at the Barsapara Stadium. Chasing 183, CSK suffered early blows as Rachin Ravindra departed for a duck, and Rahul Tripathi fell right after the powerplay.

Despite a solid 63 from Gaikwad, CSK fell short at 176/6. This defeat followed another setback at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru—marking the first time in 17 years that CSK lost to RCB in Chennai.

CSK’s Struggles: Poor Starts and Fielding Woes

Gaikwad pointed to their recurring problems as a major concern.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We haven’t been getting good starts, but once we do, things will be different,” he said at the post-match presentation. “We also conceded 8-10 extra runs through misfields, and that’s something we need to improve.”

While Gaikwad held the innings together, wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing CSK from taking control of the chase. The team’s fielding lapses added to their troubles, allowing RR to post a slightly bigger total than they should have.

The Batting Strategy: Gaikwad at No. 3

Addressing his position in the batting order, Gaikwad explained that the decision had been made well in advance.

“Over the years, Ajinkya batted at three while Rayudu handled the middle overs. We thought it would be better if I came in later to steady things, while Tripathi could attack upfront.

“It was decided at the auction, and I have no problem with it. Anyway, I’m getting to bat early in every game,” he added with a smile.

Rajasthan Royals’ Relief and Fielding Brilliance

For Rajasthan Royals, it was a much-needed win, especially after struggling in their previous two matches. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, leading the team in his hometown, admitted they had initially felt their total was below par.

“We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. However, our bowlers executed our plans well,” Parag said.

He also credited their fielding for making the difference. Parag himself took a stunning catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, while Shimron Hetmyer’s brilliant effort ended MS Dhoni’s late charge.

“Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows,” Parag remarked.

With consecutive losses, CSK must quickly address their issues if they hope to turn things around in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Proves He’s ‘Captain Forever’ With Heartwarming Support For Hardik Pandya