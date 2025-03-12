IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Praises Youngest IPL Player Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Hails His Talent

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has high praise for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old prodigy who made history as the youngest signing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has high praise for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old prodigy who made history as the youngest signing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson lauded the youngster’s six-hitting ability and expressed confidence in his potential, saying he looks ready to “land a few punches.”

During last year’s IPL mega-auction, the cricketing world was taken by surprise when Suryavanshi was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a staggering Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav has already made his mark in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Additionally, he showcased his talent on the international stage, smashing a century off just 58 balls in India U19’s match against Australia in Chennai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His performance in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024-25 further cemented his reputation as a rising star. Finishing as the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament, he amassed 176 runs in five matches, with his highest score being an unbeaten 76.

Sanju Samson’s Take on Vaibhav’s Potential

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘SuperStar’ programme, Samson acknowledged the growing confidence among young cricketers and their understanding of modern Indian cricket.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“For me, rather than giving advice, I prefer observing first—how a youngster wants to play his cricket, what he likes, and what kind of support he needs from me. Then, I work my way around that. Vaibhav looks very confident; he was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy. People were already talking about his power-hitting. What else can you ask for? It is all about understanding his strengths, backing him, and being there for him like an elder brother,” Samson said.

Vaibhav has already made his T20 debut for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, and Samson believes he is ready to contribute at the highest level.

“The key is to keep him in the best shape and provide a relaxed environment, which is something the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is known for. We ensure a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and back our players. You never know—he might end up playing for India in a couple of years. I feel he is ready for the IPL. He looks capable of landing a few solid punches here and there. Let us see what the future holds,” Samson added.

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against last year’s finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. Fans will eagerly await whether the young sensation gets a chance to showcase his talent on the grand stage.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson’s Stunning Admission About MS Dhoni Will Leave You Surprised!