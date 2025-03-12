IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Reveals Heartbreak Over Jos Buttler’s Release From Rajasthan Royals, Calls For Rule Change

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson recently opened up about one of the most difficult challenges in his cricketing journey—parting ways with star opener Jos Buttler.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson recently opened up about one of the most difficult challenges in his cricketing journey—parting ways with star opener Jos Buttler ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Buttler, who joined the Royals in 2018, had been a crucial part of the team, amassing an impressive 3098 runs in 83 matches at an outstanding average of 41.84. However, despite his stellar contributions, the franchise opted not to retain him before the mega-auction, leading to his departure in 2024.

A Surprising Retention Decision

Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Rajasthan Royals retained six players, but Buttler’s name was notably absent from that list. As a result, the explosive English batsman entered the auction, where he was eventually acquired by Gujarat Titans for a staggering Rs 15.75 crore.

A Friendship Beyond Cricket

Samson, while speaking to Jiostar, expressed how deeply Buttler’s exit had affected him. More than just a teammate, Buttler was one of his closest friends, and their seven-year journey together had forged an unbreakable bond both on and off the field.

“IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, but it also allows you to build close friendships. Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years, forming a long batting partnership,” Samson shared.

An Emotional Farewell

The Rajasthan skipper described Buttler as his “elder brother” and revealed that even during England’s recent white-ball tour of India, he found it hard to accept the reality of Buttler no longer being a part of the Royals’ setup.

“We knew each other so well and always kept in touch. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a huge role in helping me lead the team. Letting him go has been one of the most challenging things for me. Even during the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it,” Samson confessed.

Samson’s Wish to Change IPL Rules

The Royals’ captain also reflected on the nature of IPL’s retention rules, admitting that while they have their advantages, they also lead to emotional separations.

“If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose connections and relationships built over years. It has been hard for me, the entire franchise, the owners, the coaches, and everyone associated with RR. Jos was family to us,” Samson added.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2025

Despite the emotional setback, Rajasthan Royals will aim to make a strong statement in the upcoming IPL season. They will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

As RR moves forward without Buttler, it remains to be seen how the team adapts and performs in his absence. One thing is certain—his legacy with the franchise will not be forgotten anytime soon.

(With Inputs from ANI)

