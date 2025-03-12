IPL 2025: Sanju Samson’s Stunning Admission About MS Dhoni Will Leave You Surprised!

Home
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has opened up about his admiration for MS Dhoni and the invaluable moments he shares with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has opened up about his admiration for MS Dhoni and the invaluable moments he shares with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend.

Samson, like many young Indian cricketers, grew up idolizing Dhoni. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘SuperStar’ program, he reflected on how his relationship with the former India skipper evolved over time.

“Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to Mahi bhai, to understand how he does things. It was a dream for me,” Samson shared. He recalled a significant moment during a match in Sharjah when he delivered a stellar performance, scoring 70-80 runs and winning the Man of the Match award. That match paved the way for a deeper connection with Dhoni.

“Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I saw him again. It’s surreal to go from idolizing him to sharing conversations during shoots and events. It truly feels like living my dream,” he added.

MS Dhoni’s IPL Legacy and 2025 Season

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni remains a key figure in the IPL. CSK has retained him for the 2025 season as an uncapped player under the league’s new retention rule, which allows teams to keep players who haven’t played international cricket in the last five years. He was secured for ₹4 crore.

In the 2024 season, Dhoni played 11 innings, scoring 161 runs at an impressive strike rate of 220 while averaging 53.66. He remained unbeaten in eight matches, reinforcing his role as CSK’s dependable finisher.

With 5,243 runs in 264 matches, Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history, boasting an average of 39.12 and a strike rate of 137.53. His best score remains 84*. Apart from CSK, he also represented Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) during the 2016-17 seasons.

As the 2025 IPL season unfolds, fans eagerly await Dhoni’s return to Chepauk, where CSK, now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will kick off their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Reveals Heartbreak Over Jos Buttler’s Release From Rajasthan Royals, Calls For Rule Change

 

