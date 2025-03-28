Home
IPL 2025 Schedule Update: KKR-LSG Clash At Eden Gardens Postponed, Here’s Why

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been rescheduled. Originally set for April 6, the match will now take place on April 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the change in response to a request from Kolkata Police due to the Ramanavami festivities.

Reason Behind the Postponement

The rescheduling was prompted by security concerns as Kolkata Police sought additional personnel deployment across the city for the festival.

The BCCI, in an official press release, confirmed the change stating, “The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities.”

The board further clarified, “The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly.”

Speculations of Venue Change Dismissed

Earlier reports had suggested that the match might be moved to Guwahati. CAB President Snehashish Ganguly had indicated that a request was made to the BCCI for rescheduling, but he was initially under the impression that Kolkata might not be a viable option.

“We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I’m now hearing that it’s going to be shifted to Guwahati,” Ganguly had said on March 20.

However, the final decision ensures that the fixture remains at Eden Gardens, much to the relief of KKR fans.

Impact on the IPL Schedule

Despite the alteration, the overall IPL 2025 schedule remains largely intact. The adjustment means that April 6 will now feature just one match, as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

April 8, on the other hand, will be a double-header day, with the rescheduled KKR vs LSG match taking place in the afternoon, followed by Punjab Kings hosting Chennai Super Kings (Match No. 22) in New Chandigarh as per the original fixture.

