IPL 2025 Season: 5 Big Players Likely To Miss Opening Matches Due To Injury Or Other Issues

The much-anticipated 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to commence on March 22, with ten teams set to battle for the prestigious title. The season opener will feature a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which will also host the grand finale on May 25.

However, just ahead of the league’s 18th edition, several high-profile players are expected to miss the initial phase due to injuries or other concerns.

Here’s a look at five key players who are unlikely to be available at the start of IPL 2025:

1. Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a significant commitment by retaining young Indian pacer Mayank Yadav for Rs 11 crore before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old speedster from Delhi is set to miss the first half of the tournament due to a lumbar stress injury. According to a media report on March 11, Mayank has just resumed bowling at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as part of his recovery process.

2. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a hefty Rs 18 crore, has been sidelined since January 5, 2025, due to a lower back injury. While the 31-year-old Indian speedster has resumed bowling, he is expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the tournament as he works his way back to full fitness.

3. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya will not be available for MI’s season opener against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. The all-rounder, who took over MI’s leadership last season, received a one-match suspension for a slow over-rate violation during MI’s final group-stage match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

4. Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, who was signed by LSG for Rs 3.40 crore in the mega auction, might miss the start of IPL 2025 due to a lingering back issue. The all-rounder was previously ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in January due to lower back pain and dysfunction, raising concerns over his availability for the IPL.

5. Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, Hazlewood is currently dealing with a hip injury, leaving his participation in the tournament uncertain. His absence would be a significant blow to RCB’s bowling attack.

Uncertain Status: Jacob Bethell

Apart from the five players mentioned above, English cricketer Jacob Bethell, who was acquired by RCB for Rs 2.60 crore, remains doubtful for the tournament’s opening phase. The young all-rounder is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, and no official confirmation regarding his participation has been provided yet.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, teams will have to make strategic adjustments to compensate for these key absences. Fans will be eager to see when these star players return to action and what impact their teams can make in their absence.

