IPL 2025 Sensation: Who Is Prince Yadav, The LSG Pacer Who Destroyed Travis Head’s Stumps?

The 23-year-old pacer from Delhi grabbed the crucial wicket of Travis Head, playing a key role in restricting SRH to 190/9 in their 20 overs.

Prince Yadav made headlines in the high-voltage clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. The 23-year-old pacer from Delhi grabbed the crucial wicket of Travis Head, playing a key role in restricting SRH to 190/9 in their 20 overs.

Yadav, who returned figures of 4-0-29-1, has been on a steady rise through domestic cricket and is proving to be a valuable asset for LSG.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prince Yadav’s Journey to IPL 2025

The right-arm pacer first gained attention in the Delhi Premier League, where he played under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant for Purani Delhi 6 in the 2024 season. His impressive tally of 13 wickets in 10 matches earned him a spot in Delhi’s white-ball squad.

He then went on to excel in domestic tournaments, emerging as Delhi’s highest wicket-taker in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 11 wickets each. His strong performances caught the eye of IPL scouts, leading to his acquisition by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shardul Thakur’s Impact and SRH’s Struggles

LSG’s bowling attack was led by the experienced Shardul Thakur, who produced a brilliant four-wicket haul.

Opting to bowl first, Thakur (4/34) provided LSG with a dream start by dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off consecutive deliveries in the third over.

Travis Head (47 off 28) was the biggest threat for LSG, displaying his aggressive stroke play and punishing Avesh Khan for 18 runs in a single over. However, he was lucky to survive two dropped chances—first by Nicholas Pooran at long-on and then a tough caught-and-bowled attempt by Ravi Bishnoi.

Prince Yadav Announces Himself on the Big Stage

Despite those missed opportunities, Head’s luck ran out when Prince Yadav bowled him out, marking his first-ever IPL wicket in emphatic fashion.

From the City of Nawabs to the City of Nizams 💥pic.twitter.com/1noHooIA3f — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 27, 2025

This dismissal turned the tide for LSG and showcased Yadav’s ability to rise to the occasion under pressure.

Apart from Yadav’s breakthrough moment, SRH saw contributions from Henrich Klaasen (26 off 17), who was run out in an unfortunate fashion as Yadav deflected a Nitish Reddy straight drive onto the stumps.

Youngster Aniket Verma played a blistering 13-ball 36-run knock, hitting five sixes, but was eventually caught by David Miller off leg-spinner Disvesh Rathi.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins (18 off 4) provided a late flourish with three consecutive sixes but couldn’t carry on.

With Yadav’s impactful debut and Thakur’s heroics, LSG managed to contain the explosive SRH lineup, setting up an exciting IPL 2025 season ahead.

ALSO READ: Big Setback For Team India! Rohit Sharma To Miss England Test Series – Here’s Why!