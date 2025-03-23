IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Clash In Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season’s runners-up, are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), the winners of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season’s runners-up, are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), the winners of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. This match, which serves as the first of a double-header, has cricket fans eagerly awaiting the showdown. However, weather conditions could play a key role in determining the course of the game.

Weather Conditions in Hyderabad

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad is currently under an orange and yellow alert due to thunderstorms and gusty winds affecting multiple districts in Telangana. Some areas of the city are expected to experience overcast skies along with light showers, which could impact the match schedule and playing conditions.

The forecast suggests that wind speeds may range between 30 to 40 kmph, directly influencing fielding and bowling strategies. Additionally, high humidity levels could make conditions challenging for players. Temperatures are expected to hover between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, creating a warm and potentially damp atmosphere at the venue. While no official warning of heavy rainfall has been issued, sporadic showers remain a concern and could lead to temporary interruptions in play.

Impact on Playing Conditions

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is well known for favoring batters, with spinners finding some assistance as the match progresses. However, if the cloud cover persists and showers dampen the pitch, the conditions may favor swing bowlers, especially in the powerplay. The extra moisture in the surface could slow down the pitch, making stroke play slightly difficult and bringing spinners into play later in the game.

With these factors in mind, the captain winning the toss may opt to bowl first, taking advantage of the early swing movement and assessing the pitch behavior under overcast conditions.

Key Players to Watch in Bowling

Both teams boast a strong pace attack that could capitalize on the expected conditions. For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins is likely to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami, a combination that could exploit any swing-friendly environment. On the other hand, RR will rely on the express pace of Jofra Archer to challenge SRH’s top order early on.

If the pitch settles down later in the match, batting could become easier in the second innings, making the chase an attractive option for the team batting second.

