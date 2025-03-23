Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Clash In Hyderabad

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Clash In Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season’s runners-up, are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), the winners of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Clash In Hyderabad


Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season’s runners-up, are set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), the winners of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. This match, which serves as the first of a double-header, has cricket fans eagerly awaiting the showdown. However, weather conditions could play a key role in determining the course of the game.

Weather Conditions in Hyderabad

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad is currently under an orange and yellow alert due to thunderstorms and gusty winds affecting multiple districts in Telangana. Some areas of the city are expected to experience overcast skies along with light showers, which could impact the match schedule and playing conditions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The forecast suggests that wind speeds may range between 30 to 40 kmph, directly influencing fielding and bowling strategies. Additionally, high humidity levels could make conditions challenging for players. Temperatures are expected to hover between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius, creating a warm and potentially damp atmosphere at the venue. While no official warning of heavy rainfall has been issued, sporadic showers remain a concern and could lead to temporary interruptions in play.

Impact on Playing Conditions

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is well known for favoring batters, with spinners finding some assistance as the match progresses. However, if the cloud cover persists and showers dampen the pitch, the conditions may favor swing bowlers, especially in the powerplay. The extra moisture in the surface could slow down the pitch, making stroke play slightly difficult and bringing spinners into play later in the game.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With these factors in mind, the captain winning the toss may opt to bowl first, taking advantage of the early swing movement and assessing the pitch behavior under overcast conditions.

Key Players to Watch in Bowling

Both teams boast a strong pace attack that could capitalize on the expected conditions. For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins is likely to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami, a combination that could exploit any swing-friendly environment. On the other hand, RR will rely on the express pace of Jofra Archer to challenge SRH’s top order early on.

If the pitch settles down later in the match, batting could become easier in the second innings, making the chase an attractive option for the team batting second.

Also Read: I Met God’, Fan Runs To Virat Kohli On Ground Amid Match, Watch

Filed under

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR

Union Minister G Kishan R

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row
The 18th edition of the I

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To...
newsx

IPL 2025 SRH vs RR: Weather Forecast for IPL 2025 Clash In Hyderabad
Israeli airstrike kills H

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Political Leader Salah al-Bardawil In Gaza
newsx

IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR Is All Set At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Here’s...
A fire broke out at EPCOT

Big Fire Breaks Out At EPCOT Theme Park; Videos Show Thick Smoke Rising Within Walt...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To Know

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To...

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Political Leader Salah al-Bardawil In Gaza

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Political Leader Salah al-Bardawil In Gaza

IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR Is All Set At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Here’s The Probable Players

IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR Is All Set At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Here’s...

Big Fire Breaks Out At EPCOT Theme Park; Videos Show Thick Smoke Rising Within Walt Disney World Resort

Big Fire Breaks Out At EPCOT Theme Park; Videos Show Thick Smoke Rising Within Walt...

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival