IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Season In Freefall After Fourth Straight Defeat To Dominant Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 campaign continues to unravel as they slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat, this time suffering a comprehensive seven-wicket loss at home against a confident Gujarat Titans outfit. The match, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saw SRH’s early season optimism crumble further, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches. The defeat has intensified the pressure on the Pat Cummins-led squad, triggering internal murmurs of dissatisfaction and tactical confusion.

Gill, Sundar Shine as GT Chase Down 153 with Ease

Gujarat Titans demonstrated why they are among the top contenders this season with a polished run-chase, despite early hiccups. Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson fell cheaply, leaving the Titans at 16/2. However, skipper Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a composed 61 off 43 balls, striking nine boundaries. Joining him in a game-changing 90-run stand was Washington Sundar, who played a surprising but effective knock of 49 from 29 deliveries. Their partnership dismantled the SRH bowling attack and set the stage for Sherfane Rutherford, who applied the finishing touches with a blazing 35 off 16 balls. The Titans cruised home with 20 deliveries to spare, jumping to second in the standings with three wins in four games.

Mohammed Siraj Steals the Spotlight with a Fiery Spell

Though the batters delivered the win, it was Mohammed Siraj’s bowling masterclass that truly set the tone for Gujarat. The pace spearhead tore through SRH’s lineup with a devastating 4/27, earning him the Player of the Match title. His pinpoint accuracy and ability to extract movement off the pitch proved too hot to handle for the SRH top order. A crucial breakthrough came when he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen just as Hyderabad looked to rebuild, shifting the momentum firmly in GT’s favor.

SRH Batting Struggles Continue Despite Cummins’ Late Surge

Asked to bat first, SRH stumbled yet again at the top. Travis Head (8), Abhishek Sharma (18), and Ishan Kishan (17) couldn’t capitalize on their starts, leaving the side reeling at 50/3 inside eight overs. A brief recovery came via Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 off 34) and Klaasen (27 off 19), before Pat Cummins attempted to lift the total with a late cameo of 22* from nine balls. However, their eventual total of 152/8 never looked imposing, especially on a pitch offering minimal turn and affected by evening dew.

Cummins Admits GT Outplayed Them, Tension Grows in SRH Camp

Post-match, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the defeat with candor. “We were a bit short with the bat. A few early wickets could’ve made a difference, but the pitch didn’t help our cause much. Their pace attack was relentless,” he remarked. While his comments were measured, sources within the franchise suggest mounting frustration over team selection and repeated top-order failures, fueling speculation of possible shake-ups.

SRH in Crunch Zone: Must-Win Games Ahead

With the tournament nearing its midpoint, time is running out for SRH to salvage their campaign. A string of underwhelming performances has prompted the management to consider bold moves—potentially benching out-of-form batters and experimenting with a fresh bowling setup. Unless drastic improvements are made soon, their playoff hopes could quickly fade into mathematical improbability.