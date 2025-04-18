IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

This time, as he crossed paths with Suryakumar, the Mumbai batter jokingly checked his pockets, pretending to search for another note. Both players were seen laughing it off, enjoying the friendly exchange in the middle of a high-octane match.

Suryakumar Yadav brought some light-hearted banter to the field as he cheekily checked Abhishek Sharma’s pockets during Mumbai Indians’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The moment was a playful nod to Abhishek’s viral note celebration from his previous game.

Note Banter: A Nod to the Viral Moment

Abhishek had caught everyone’s attention when he flashed a note towards the crowd after scoring a century against Punjab Kings.

This time, as he crossed paths with Suryakumar, the Mumbai batter jokingly checked his pockets, pretending to search for another note. Both players were seen laughing it off, enjoying the friendly exchange in the middle of a high-octane match.

Hyderabad Off to a Shaky Start

Hyderabad opted to bat first but found it difficult to build momentum. Despite a confident-looking Abhishek, who opened with a flurry of boundaries, the innings never truly took off.

Abhishek scored 40 off 28 balls, lacing his knock with seven crisp fours. He looked set for another big one when he smashed three consecutive boundaries off Deepak Chahar in the fifth over.

But just as he began to shift gears, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya delivered the breakthrough. Raj Angad Bawa timed his dive perfectly to dismiss Abhishek, putting Hyderabad on the back foot.

Travis Head struggled to get going, and Ishan Kishan, facing his former team, fell cheaply for just 2 runs after being stumped off Will Jacks.

Late Runs but Too Little, Too Late

Mumbai’s bowling unit kept things tight. It wasn’t until the 18th over that Hyderabad managed to send the ball over the ropes for a six — the first of their innings.

Heinrich Klaasen provided some resistance, scoring 37 from 28 balls, including three fours and two sixes, giving Chahar a tough time in one over that went for 21 runs.

In a final flourish, Aniket Verma and skipper Pat Cummins added 22 runs off the last over bowled by Pandya, with Verma smashing two sixes and Cummins chipping in with one.

Despite the late surge, Hyderabad could only manage 162/5 — a total that proved insufficient against a dominant Mumbai side.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Meets Lionel Messi: Ultimate Collab Video Goes Viral, Sparks Frenzy Online – Watch Now