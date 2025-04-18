Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

This time, as he crossed paths with Suryakumar, the Mumbai batter jokingly checked his pockets, pretending to search for another note. Both players were seen laughing it off, enjoying the friendly exchange in the middle of a high-octane match.

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration


Suryakumar Yadav brought some light-hearted banter to the field as he cheekily checked Abhishek Sharma’s pockets during Mumbai Indians’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The moment was a playful nod to Abhishek’s viral note celebration from his previous game.

Note Banter: A Nod to the Viral Moment

Abhishek had caught everyone’s attention when he flashed a note towards the crowd after scoring a century against Punjab Kings.

This time, as he crossed paths with Suryakumar, the Mumbai batter jokingly checked his pockets, pretending to search for another note. Both players were seen laughing it off, enjoying the friendly exchange in the middle of a high-octane match.

Hyderabad Off to a Shaky Start

Hyderabad opted to bat first but found it difficult to build momentum. Despite a confident-looking Abhishek, who opened with a flurry of boundaries, the innings never truly took off.

Abhishek scored 40 off 28 balls, lacing his knock with seven crisp fours. He looked set for another big one when he smashed three consecutive boundaries off Deepak Chahar in the fifth over.

But just as he began to shift gears, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya delivered the breakthrough. Raj Angad Bawa timed his dive perfectly to dismiss Abhishek, putting Hyderabad on the back foot.

Travis Head struggled to get going, and Ishan Kishan, facing his former team, fell cheaply for just 2 runs after being stumped off Will Jacks.

Late Runs but Too Little, Too Late

Mumbai’s bowling unit kept things tight. It wasn’t until the 18th over that Hyderabad managed to send the ball over the ropes for a six — the first of their innings.

Heinrich Klaasen provided some resistance, scoring 37 from 28 balls, including three fours and two sixes, giving Chahar a tough time in one over that went for 21 runs.

In a final flourish, Aniket Verma and skipper Pat Cummins added 22 runs off the last over bowled by Pandya, with Verma smashing two sixes and Cummins chipping in with one.

Despite the late surge, Hyderabad could only manage 162/5 — a total that proved insufficient against a dominant Mumbai side.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Meets Lionel Messi: Ultimate Collab Video Goes Viral, Sparks Frenzy Online – Watch Now

 

Filed under

Abhishek Sharma ipl suryakumar yadav

In a sharp political atta

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...
Dozens stood trial in Ist

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest
newsx

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...
The US and Ukraine have s

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...
Allahabad High Court has

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court
newsx

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma, Checks His Pockets For Note After Viral Celebration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls ‘Ardhanareeswaran’

‘Half BJP And Half CPM’, Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls...

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Students And Journalists Stand Trial In Turkey Over Protests Against Mayor’s Arrest

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read...

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And What Happens Next? Explained

US and Ukraine Sign Memorandum Of Intent For Minerals Deal. What Does It Include And...

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Failed Intimate Relationships Result In Criminal Cases, Says Allahabad High Court

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave