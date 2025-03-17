Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
IPL 2025: This Former Delhi Capitals Bowler Replaces Umran Malik In KKR Squad

The decision comes after Umran was ruled out due to an injury, as confirmed by the IPL media release. He has previously represented India in one ODI and two T20Is.

IPL 2025: Chetan Sakariya replaces Umran Malik in KKR squad


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have secured the services of left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for speedster Umran Malik for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The decision comes after Umran was ruled out due to an injury, as confirmed by the IPL media release. Sakariya, who has previously represented India in one ODI and two T20Is, has made a mark in the IPL with 19 appearances and 20 wickets to his name. He joins the KKR squad for a sum of Rs. 75 lakh.

The two-time champions are gearing up for an exciting campaign, starting their journey against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens. With their sights set on defending their title, KKR has reinforced their squad to maintain their dominance in the tournament.

Chetan Sakariya’s IPL Journey So Far

Chetan Sakariya made his IPL debut in 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals, where he impressed with his ability to swing the ball and pick up crucial wickets. In his maiden season, he bagged 14 wickets in 14 matches, making an immediate impact. Following his promising debut, he was acquired by Delhi Capitals in the 2022 season but had limited opportunities. Despite playing only a handful of games for Delhi, he showcased his skills whenever given a chance.

Over the years, Sakariya has been regarded as a talented young pacer with variations that make him a valuable asset in T20 cricket. Now, with his inclusion in the KKR squad, he will have a fresh opportunity to prove himself on a grand stage. His left-arm pace bowling adds depth to KKR’s pace attack, and the franchise will be hoping for match-winning performances from him in the upcoming season.

Leadership Changes: Ajinkya Rahane Returns as KKR Captain, Shreyas Iyer Joins Punjab Kings

In a major development ahead of IPL 2025, KKR’s previous captain, Shreyas Iyer, was not retained by the franchise. Instead, he was bought by Punjab Kings in the 2024 mega auction for a record-breaking Rs. 26 crores. Punjab Kings, who have been searching for a strong leader, have now entrusted Iyer with the captaincy, aiming for a turnaround in their fortunes.

Meanwhile, KKR has welcomed back veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has been appointed as the team’s new captain. Rahane previously played for KKR during the 2022 season, where he contributed as a top-order batter. Known for his composure and tactical acumen, Rahane’s leadership is expected to bring stability and experience to the squad. With a balanced mix of young talent and seasoned campaigners, KKR will be looking to mount a strong title defense under his captaincy.

KKR Squad for IPL 2025

Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

ALSO READ: India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

 

