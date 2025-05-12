Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
IPL 2025 To Resume On May 17: BCCI

IPL was temporarily halted last week after escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border led to heightened security concerns.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will resume from May 17, following a one-week suspension due to heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The tournament will kick off again with a highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. The IPL 2025 final is now scheduled for June 3, as per the revised schedule released by the BCCI on Monday.

IPL 2025 Suspension and Resumption

The IPL was temporarily halted last week after escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border led to heightened security concerns. However, following a ceasefire agreement on Saturday, the BCCI, in coordination with government and security agencies, decided to resume the tournament.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the IPL said in an official statement.

Revised IPL 2025 Schedule Highlights

  • Resumption Date: May 17 (RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru)

  • Final Match: June 3

  • Last League Stage Match: May 27 (Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB at Ekana)

  • Playoffs:

    • Qualifier 1: May 29

    • Eliminator: May 30

    • Qualifier 2: June 1

The venues for the playoff matches are yet to be announced. “Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage,” the BCCI noted.

First Doubleheader Post-Resumption

The first doubleheader of the resumed season will take place on May 18:

  • Afternoon Game: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur

  • Evening Game: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi

The remaining matches will be hosted across six venues, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum security for players and fans.

With the tournament set to resume, fans can expect an action-packed climax to the IPL 2025 season. The updated schedule not only ensures the safety of everyone involved but also keeps the spirit of the tournament alive amid challenging circumstances.

