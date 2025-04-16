IPL 2025 Under Scrutiny: BCCI Slams Down Match Fixing Warning To Players And Teams

High-profile games like Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians have already seen such inspections.

As the IPL 2025 season heats up, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a strong caution to everyone involved in the tournament. A businessman from Hyderabad is reportedly trying to lure individuals connected to the league into questionable and potentially illegal activities.

Suspect with Shady Links Targets League Insiders

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) suspects the man has ties to known bookies. His recent attempts to make contact with people involved in the IPL have triggered serious concerns.

He has reportedly been making friendly overtures, offering high-end gifts to players, support staff, and other insiders in the tournament.

“One of the methods reportedly employed by him involves approaching family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators,” the report stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BCCI’s warning extends to players, coaches, team officials, and even commentators. All have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Spotlight on Bat Standards and Compliance

While off-field integrity is under scrutiny, on-field regulation has also intensified this season—particularly concerning bat specifications.

The BCCI’s equipment rules are clear: a bat’s face must not exceed 10.79 cm in width. The blade’s thickness must remain below 6.7 cm, and the edge should be no more than 4 cm thick. The maximum allowed length is 96.4 cm.

Although random bat checks have been around in past seasons, this year, they’re being carried out more openly. Cameras have caught officials conducting these checks near the boundary ropes during recent matches.

High-profile games like Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians have already seen such inspections.

Sunil Narine’s Bat Raises Eyebrows During Inspection

One moment that stirred conversation came when Kolkata Knight Riders’ star Sunil Narine had his bat examined by officials.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, another KKR player present at the time, also had his bat checked and was cleared without issue.

Though Narine’s bat eventually passed inspection, the scrutiny sparked curiosity among fans. Given his impactful performances, some viewers couldn’t help but wonder if his form had anything to do with his gear.

With enforcement now in the spotlight, more such checks are expected throughout the remainder of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Is KKR Star Sunil Narine Having A Special Bat Advantage? Umpire Rejects Bat Over Size – Video