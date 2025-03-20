As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season approaches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has shared his thoughts on playing at the iconic Eden Gardens, handling the pressure of a massive price tag, and his special relationship with team owner and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

Embracing the Pressure of a Record-Breaking Bid

KKR will begin their title defense with an exciting face-off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what has been dubbed the ‘OG Derby,’ reminiscent of the tournament’s inaugural match in 2008. All eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer, who was retained by KKR for an astounding Rs 23.75 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Speaking on ‘Backstage with Boria’ in its sixth season, Iyer admitted that while the massive auction price tag comes with added responsibility, once the match begins, the numbers become irrelevant.

“The IPL 2025 auction was a life-changing moment for me. The middle-class guy in me was very happy with the money! I would not lie. However, as the bidding war between KKR and RCB escalated, it brought a mix of emotions. One way to look at it is to feel happy that I have done something good in my career for teams to invest in me. Another way, which I think is the right one, is to realise that this comes with a lot of responsibility. If I say there is no pressure, I would be lying. Of course, there is pressure. And there has to be pressure. But once the match starts, none of it matters. Whether I am a Rs20 lakh player or a Rs20 crore player, my job remains the same.”

The ‘Elder Brother’ Connection with Shah Rukh Khan

Beyond cricket, Iyer also spoke about his deep admiration for team owner Shah Rukh Khan, describing the Bollywood superstar as more than just a franchise owner.

“More than a franchise owner, he gives off an elder brother vibe. He makes you feel like he is always there for you. A franchise owner does not have to be so friendly and humble, especially someone like him, a global superstar. But he is so down to earth. When you meet him, you feel like you want to do something special for him. You feel like, ‘No, I want to do something for this man. I want to do something special for Shah Rukh bhai,” he added.

Iyer also expressed his reverence for KKR’s home ground, Eden Gardens, calling it a “temple” for cricketers.

“To step onto the field at Eden Gardens, which is like a temple for me, and see thousands of fans cheering for you and your team—there’s no greater feeling for a cricketer. It feels like 70-80,000 people are behind you, supporting you with every action you take. That energy brings out the best in you.”

Since making his IPL debut in 2021, Iyer has been a key player for KKR, delivering impressive performances season after season. His stellar form in the 2024 title-winning campaign saw him score 370 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.25, including four half-centuries. He played a crucial role in the playoffs and final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, contributing significantly to KKR’s championship victory.

His consistent performances in the IPL also earned him a call-up to the Indian national team in 2021. However, after a brief stint, he has been waiting for another opportunity to don the Indian jersey. In his IPL career so far, Iyer has amassed 1,326 runs in 51 matches at an average of 31.57, with a century and 11 fifties to his name.

As the 2025 season unfolds, Iyer remains determined to uphold the high expectations that come with his price tag and to continue contributing to KKR’s success on the field.

