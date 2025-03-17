IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Begins Intensive Training Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has begun rigorous training sessions in preparation for the season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

With fans eagerly awaiting the RCB Unbox event, Kohli was seen sharpening his skills in the nets, executing powerful lofted shots and precise drives, reflecting the passion and intensity that have defined his career.

The first look you can’t resist. 🤌🔥 Full reveal drops today at #RCBUnbox! 👀🎬 Advertisement · Scroll to continue 🎧: Bhau – The Journey of Life BGM pic.twitter.com/f6KCBsclsf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

The RCB Unbox event, an annual celebration of the franchise’s dedicated fanbase, promises excitement with official jersey launches, live music performances, and a full-team practice session open to supporters. Kohli’s participation in the buildup to this event adds to the anticipation, as the team looks forward to making a strong statement this season.

It’s almost time to vibe with the art, the hustle, and the heart! ❤‍🔥🎶 The artist of the moment, Hanumankind’s performance powered by @Kotak_Life, is going to set the #RCBUnbox stage on fire. 🎤#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/Ll8w0kEs5Y — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

Virat Kohli’s association with RCB continues into its 18th year, making him one of the longest-serving players for a single IPL franchise. Despite RCB still chasing their maiden IPL title, Kohli has been a pillar of consistency and leadership.

He holds the record for the most runs in IPL history, amassing 8,004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97. His exceptional performances include eight centuries and 55 fifties, reinforcing his stature as one of the greatest players in the league’s history.

In the previous season, Kohli dominated the batting charts, securing the Orange Cap with 741 runs at an impressive average of 61.75 and a remarkable strike rate of 154.69. His campaign featured a century, five fifties, and 38 sixes, particularly showcasing his evolved game against spin bowling. His efforts played a crucial role in RCB’s stunning comeback, as the team won six consecutive matches in the latter half of the season to secure a playoff spot despite a dismal start.

Beyond the IPL, Kohli continues to shine on the international stage. In the recent ICC Champions Trophy, he was India’s second-highest run-scorer and the tournament’s fifth overall, accumulating 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50. His standout innings included a match-winning century against Pakistan and a valiant 84 off 98 balls in the semifinal against Australia while chasing a challenging target of 265.

As IPL 2025 unfolds, all eyes will be on Kohli as he aims to lead RCB to their first title while continuing to break records and inspire fans worldwide.

