Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli’s RCB, Saying ‘Pata Nahi Kitni Der Gareeb Log Upar Rahenge’

IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli’s RCB, Saying ‘Pata Nahi Kitni Der Gareeb Log Upar Rahenge’

However, RCB's strong start has not shielded them from criticism, with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag taking a dig at the franchise in a video that has since gone viral.

IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli’s RCB, Saying ‘Pata Nahi Kitni Der Gareeb Log Upar Rahenge’

IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli's RCB, Saying 'Pata Nahi Kitni Der Gareeb Log Upar Rahenge'


As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season unfolds, early trends are giving fans plenty to talk about. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made an impressive start, winning both of their opening games and claiming the No. 1 spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also maintained a flawless record.

However, RCB’s strong start has not shielded them from criticism, with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag taking a dig at the franchise in a video that has since gone viral. Sehwag jokingly referred to RCB as ‘gareeb (poor)’ in a lighthearted jab at their historical struggles in the tournament.

Sehwag’s Sharp-Witted Comment on RCB’s Position

RCB’s early dominance in the IPL standings prompted Sehwag to playfully mock them, highlighting their lack of IPL silverware despite years of participation. He suggested that teams like RCB, who have never lifted the IPL trophy, should enjoy their temporary reign at the top while it lasts.

“Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitni der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points table, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top),” Sehwag quipped in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The remark quickly gained traction on social media, sparking reactions from RCB fans and cricket pundits alike. While some found the comment humorous, others felt it was an unnecessary jibe at a team striving for their maiden title.

Clarification: Not About Money, But IPL Titles

Addressing the uproar around his statement, Sehwag clarified that his ‘gareeb’ comment was not a reference to financial status but rather the teams’ lack of IPL trophies. He explained that all franchises are financially strong, but in terms of IPL triumphs, some teams remain ‘poor.’

“What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I’m not talking about that. The ones who haven’t won a single trophy, I’m calling them gareeb,” Sehwag elaborated.

The Trophyless Clubs of IPL

RCB is not alone in this category. Alongside them, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have also failed to win an IPL title despite years of participation. Lucknow Super Giants, who joined the league in 2022, are another team yet to lift the coveted trophy. While each of these teams has had moments of brilliance, they continue to chase their elusive first title. Interestingly, Sehwag himself was part of two such teams—Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)—who have yet to win an IPL trophy.

With the season still in its early stages, RCB fans will be hoping that this year might finally bring an end to their long wait. Whether Sehwag’s comments serve as fuel for the team or merely add to the chatter remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Rs 30 To IPL Glory: Ashwani Kumar’s Epic Debut In MI After Being Rejected By KKR, CSK, RR

 

Filed under

ipl IPL 2025 RCB Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag

newsx

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency
newsx

Not Dhoni Or Ashwin! Srikkanth Wants CSK To Drop These 2 Players Against DC
(DRI) has made a third ar

Is Gold Smuggler Ranya Rao Getting Preferential Treatment at Bengaluru Central Prison?
newsx

Shocking CSK Revelation: Scout Member Exposes Franchise’s Missed Opportunity To Sign Two IPL Stars
newsx

Encroachment Or Ownership? BJP MLA Flags Encroachment Concerns
1xPartners review: how 1x

1xPartners review: how 1xBet affiliate program conquers the Indian market
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Banda Sea Near Indonesia, Says Meteorology Agency

Not Dhoni Or Ashwin! Srikkanth Wants CSK To Drop These 2 Players Against DC

Not Dhoni Or Ashwin! Srikkanth Wants CSK To Drop These 2 Players Against DC

Is Gold Smuggler Ranya Rao Getting Preferential Treatment at Bengaluru Central Prison?

Is Gold Smuggler Ranya Rao Getting Preferential Treatment at Bengaluru Central Prison?

Shocking CSK Revelation: Scout Member Exposes Franchise’s Missed Opportunity To Sign Two IPL Stars

Shocking CSK Revelation: Scout Member Exposes Franchise’s Missed Opportunity To Sign Two IPL Stars

Encroachment Or Ownership? BJP MLA Flags Encroachment Concerns

Encroachment Or Ownership? BJP MLA Flags Encroachment Concerns

Entertainment

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture