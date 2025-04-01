However, RCB's strong start has not shielded them from criticism, with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag taking a dig at the franchise in a video that has since gone viral.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season unfolds, early trends are giving fans plenty to talk about. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made an impressive start, winning both of their opening games and claiming the No. 1 spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also maintained a flawless record.

However, RCB’s strong start has not shielded them from criticism, with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag taking a dig at the franchise in a video that has since gone viral. Sehwag jokingly referred to RCB as ‘gareeb (poor)’ in a lighthearted jab at their historical struggles in the tournament.

Sehwag’s Sharp-Witted Comment on RCB’s Position

RCB’s early dominance in the IPL standings prompted Sehwag to playfully mock them, highlighting their lack of IPL silverware despite years of participation. He suggested that teams like RCB, who have never lifted the IPL trophy, should enjoy their temporary reign at the top while it lasts.

“Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitni der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points table, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top),” Sehwag quipped in a chat on Cricbuzz.

The remark quickly gained traction on social media, sparking reactions from RCB fans and cricket pundits alike. While some found the comment humorous, others felt it was an unnecessary jibe at a team striving for their maiden title.

Clarification: Not About Money, But IPL Titles

Addressing the uproar around his statement, Sehwag clarified that his ‘gareeb’ comment was not a reference to financial status but rather the teams’ lack of IPL trophies. He explained that all franchises are financially strong, but in terms of IPL triumphs, some teams remain ‘poor.’

“What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I’m not talking about that. The ones who haven’t won a single trophy, I’m calling them gareeb,” Sehwag elaborated.

The Trophyless Clubs of IPL

RCB is not alone in this category. Alongside them, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have also failed to win an IPL title despite years of participation. Lucknow Super Giants, who joined the league in 2022, are another team yet to lift the coveted trophy. While each of these teams has had moments of brilliance, they continue to chase their elusive first title. Interestingly, Sehwag himself was part of two such teams—Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)—who have yet to win an IPL trophy.

With the season still in its early stages, RCB fans will be hoping that this year might finally bring an end to their long wait. Whether Sehwag’s comments serve as fuel for the team or merely add to the chatter remains to be seen.

