IPL 2025: Watch Video – Jofra Archer’s Fiery Beamer Stuns Ishan Kishan In SRH vs RR Thriller

Jofra Archer bowled a shocking beamer that flew past Ishan Kishan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, giving SRH four bonus runs. Kishan’s 106-run unbeaten knock helped SRH post a massive 286/6 against RR in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a dominant batting performance in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), setting a massive total of 286/6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The highlight of the innings was Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten century, which helped propel SRH to an almost unassailable position. However, the game also witnessed a shocking moment when Jofra Archer bowled a high full toss beamer that stunned everyone on the field.

Jofra Archer’s Beamer Shocks the Stadium

During the 18th over, RR’s pace sensation Jofra Archer lost control of a delivery, resulting in a high full toss that flew over Ishan Kishan’s head. The delivery was so high that it not only evaded Kishan but also went past RR wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, racing to the boundary for four bonus runs.

The umpire immediately signaled a no-ball, ruling that the delivery was dangerously above waist height. The incident added drama to an already high-octane game, leaving both teams and fans in disbelief. Fortunately, Ishan Kishan managed to duck in time, avoiding a potentially serious injury.

Ishan Kishan’s Century Leads SRH to a Mammoth Total

SRH’s innings began explosively, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head dominating the powerplay. However, it was Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten knock of 106 off just 47 balls that stole the show. His blistering innings included 11 boundaries and 6 towering sixes, dismantling the RR bowling attack.

𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃’𝐒 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟎𝟎 🥶 WHAT A KNOCK, ISHAN! A stunning century in just 45 balls, pure fireworks on the field! 🤩 Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/AS2kwWg8tW#IPLonJioStar 👉 SRH 🆚 RR, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/T0Hu69jixI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

Other notable contributions came from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who set the foundation for the high total. Despite RR’s bowlers struggling to contain the onslaught, SRH continued their aggressive batting approach, ensuring they finished with a record-breaking 286/6 in 20 overs.

RR Faces an Uphill Battle in the Chase

Rajasthan Royals now have an enormous challenge ahead, with a record chase of 287 runs required to win. The RR batting unit, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, will have to be at their absolute best to counter the strong SRH bowling attack.

With the highest total of IPL 2025 so far, SRH has set a tough benchmark for the rest of the tournament. The next phase of the match will determine whether RR can pull off a historic chase or if SRH secures a dominant victory.

