IPL 2025: What Are Demerit Points For Slow Over-Rate? Rules, Penalties, And More!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new demerit points system for slow over-rates in IPL 2025, replacing direct bans on team captains. This system aims to act as a deterrent while maintaining fair play.

Shift from Suspension to Demerit Points

Previously, captains faced a match ban for repeated slow over-rates. However, the BCCI has now opted for an accumulated demerit points system, believing that the “threat of suspension is the strongest deterrent to bring about a change in behaviour.” This move aligns with the ICC’s Code of Conduct, though with a shorter three-year timeframe for accumulating points instead of the ICC’s five years.

Key details from the BCCI regulations include:

Demerit points remain on a player’s record for 36 months (three years).

Accumulating four to seven demerit points results in a one-match suspension.

Eight to eleven demerit points lead to a two-match suspension.

Twelve to fifteen demerit points result in a three-match suspension.

Level 1 offences result in a fine of 25% to 75% of match fees along with demerit points.

Serious Level 2 offences directly incur four demerit points.

For every four demerit points accumulated, penalties such as a 100% fine or additional demerit points can be imposed.

While demerit points can convert into a match ban, slow over-rate offences will not lead to an automatic match suspension.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has already been affected by this rule, with his one-game suspension carrying over from IPL 2024 due to a previous penalty.

Additional Rule Updates for IPL 2025

Apart from the slow over-rate modifications, the BCCI has introduced a few other rule adjustments for IPL 2025:

Use of DRS for Wides and Height Wides

To enhance fairness in decision-making, the Decision Review System (DRS) will now be used for:

Height wides (deliveries deemed too high by ball tracking technology).

Wides outside the off-stump.

Hawk-Eye and ball-tracking technology will assist in these decisions, ensuring greater accuracy in umpiring calls.

Ball Change Due to Dew Factor

In evening matches, teams have long struggled with excessive dew affecting the ball’s grip and performance. To counteract this:

The ball will be changed after the 11th over of the second innings.

The replacement ball will have natural wear and tear, ensuring fairness between teams.

This is not an official rule change but rather a consensus reached between teams and umpires for the season.

Saliva Ban Lifted

The IPL 2025 will also mark the end of the saliva ban, which was introduced as a COVID-19 precaution.

A majority of team captains supported lifting the restriction.

Some captains had reservations, but the overall consensus led to its removal.

IPL 2025 will be the first major cricket competition to officially reinstate saliva usage for ball shining.

Impact on the Game and Future Implications

The BCCI’s move to replace captain bans with a demerit points system aims to balance discipline with fair play. The inclusion of DRS for wides, mid-game ball changes due to dew, and the reintroduction of saliva application are other significant updates that could impact gameplay this season. As IPL 2025 unfolds, it will be interesting to see how teams adapt to these new regulations.

