IPL 2025: What’s The Secret behind Rohit Sharma’s New Gloves Featuring The ‘SAR’ acronym?

CSK and MI's IPL rivalry is filled with thrilling encounters, from last-ball finishes to dramatic comebacks, making their 2025 opener highly anticipated.

Mumbai Indians’ star batter Rohit Sharma was spotted wearing new gloves with the initials ‘SAR’ during practice ahead of their IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The video, shared by Mumbai Indians on Instagram, sparked curiosity among fans, who speculated about the meaning behind the initials.

What Does ‘SAR’ Stand For?

The cryptic initials on Rohit’s gloves soon found an answer. Fans decoded that ‘SAR’ represented the names of Rohit’s family members—his daughter Samaira, son Ahaan, and wife Ritika. One fan even commented, “SAR = family,” to which MI’s official account responded with “Always,” confirming the speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Rohit’s Return to T20 Cricket

Rohit Sharma is making his much-anticipated return to T20 cricket after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Following India’s triumph, he had announced his retirement from T20 internationals, making this comeback a significant moment for cricket fans.

Rohit’s IPL 2024 Performance & Future Goals

In the previous IPL season, Rohit delivered a solid performance, scoring 417 runs from 14 innings at an average of 32.07. This was the first time since 2019 that he crossed the 400-run mark in an IPL season. Additionally, playing without the burden of captaincy for the first time since 2012, Rohit played more freely, registering a century and a fifty while striking at an impressive 150—his best-ever strike rate in IPL history.

The former MI captain recently played a match-winning knock of 76 off 83 balls in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, helping India chase down 252 runs and secure their second consecutive ICC title. This strong form adds to the excitement surrounding his return to the IPL.

Mumbai Indians Eyeing Sixth IPL Title

With Mumbai Indians looking to reclaim their dominance, Rohit’s experience and explosive batting will be key. After four underwhelming seasons since 2021, MI fans are hopeful that he can help steer the team towards their sixth IPL trophy.

