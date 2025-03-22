IPL 2025: Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony? Check Live Stream, Timings, Star-Studded Performers Line-Up

Before the much-anticipated match kicks off, fans will witness the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers.

India’s most celebrated cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to return with its 2025 edition.

The action begins on Saturday, March 22, at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what has been an underrated rivalry over the years.

Before the much-anticipated match kicks off, fans will witness the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers. Here’s everything you need to know about the grand opening event.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Star-Studded Performers Lineup

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens in Kolkata will bring together some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry.

The event will feature renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, rising Punjabi music star Karan Aujla, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani, promising an electrifying start to the tournament.

List of performers at IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony:

Disha Patani (confirmed)

Shreya Ghoshal (confirmed)

Karan Aujla (confirmed)

Shahrukh Khan (confirmed)

The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will feature an exciting mix of dance performances, live music, and a spectacular laser show. Additionally, the event will highlight the rich art and cultural heritage of West Bengal through special performances.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other distinguished guests, is expected to attend the grand opening ceremony.

Weather Alert: Rain Could Impact the Opening Ceremony and Match

While excitement is at its peak, there’s a possible weather-related setback for the event. According to the latest Kolkata weather forecast, drizzle is expected between 5 PM IST and 11 PM IST, which could potentially delay or even wash out both the opening ceremony and the KKR vs RCB match.

Fans will be hoping for clear skies as they gear up for the much-awaited cricket spectacle.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Venue, Timings & Broadcast Details

Where is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Happening?

The grand opening ceremony will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

What Time Will the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Start?

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST.

Where to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony on TV in India?

Indian viewers can catch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Stream the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Online?

For fans who prefer online streaming, the JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the event.

With an exciting KKR vs RCB showdown, a dazzling opening ceremony, and a touch of uncertainty due to rain predictions, IPL 2025 is set for an unpredictable yet thrilling start. Stay tuned for live updates and enjoy the cricketing extravaganza!