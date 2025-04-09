IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win Chances

RR face GT in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium. Toss, powerplay, and star performances from Samson and Gill could decide the match.

In what promises to be a nail-biting IPL 2025 encounter, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Known for its competitive pitch and high-scoring games, this match could be shaped by toss decisions, strategic powerplay execution, and standout performances by key players like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill.

Toss May Prove Decisive at Batting-Friendly Venue

The Narendra Modi Stadium has historically favored teams batting first, and this trend could continue today. Statistical data suggests that teams batting first average 185 runs compared to 169 for chasing teams. Given the rising run rates — 8.24 in the powerplay and 10.08 in death overs — the team winning the toss is expected to opt to bat first and set a commanding total.

Score Prediction and Win Chances

1st Innings Score Forecast: 180-195 Win Probability: RR 56%, GT 44%

2nd Innings Score Forecast: 170-185 Win Probability: 52% for chasing team



These numbers reflect how closely contested the match is expected to be, with a slight edge leaning towards the team setting the target.

Top Players to Watch Out For

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Sanju Samson: Known for explosive starts, he averages 79.00 against GT with a blistering strike rate of 166.32.

Riyan Parag: A steady batter expected to play a key role in the middle overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Leading wicket-taker for RR recently with 6 wickets and an economy of 9.55.

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill: A batting powerhouse at this venue, averaging 61.14 with a strike rate of 163.67.

Rashid Khan: Though slightly off-form, his economy rate of 6.32 against RR makes him GT’s trump card.

Mohammed Siraj: Crucial in containing RR’s top order, especially during the powerplay.

Game-Changing Moments and Key Matchups

Sanju Samson scoring 40+ with a strike rate above 160 could boost RR’s win probability by +32%.

GT scoring over 55 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket adds a +25% win probability.

Rashid Khan keeping his economy below 7.0 and taking at least 2 wickets in the middle overs increases GT’s chances by +27%.

Gill scoring 50+ at a strike rate above 140 adds +29% win potential for GT.

Any team achieving over 10.5 runs per over in the death overs will have a +22% edge.

OneCricket’s Winner Prediction: Rajasthan Slightly Ahead

Based on recent form and previous meetings, Rajasthan Royals hold a narrow advantage. They won their last match against GT at this venue by three wickets. The spotlight is on how GT’s bowling unit can curb RR’s firepower. Samson, along with Hetmyer, leads the charge, while GT will depend heavily on their home advantage and experienced bowling attack.

The contest will also test RR’s bowling depth as they face GT’s aggressive lineup, with Hasaranga’s middle-over spell against the likes of Gill expected to be a defining phase.