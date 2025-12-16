LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Indian Premier League Auction Event in Abu Dhabi Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

TATA IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: The IPL 2026 mini auction will be held on December 16, 2025, at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 2:30 PM IST. Each team has a ₹151 crore purse, with 77 total slots available and no RTM cards. Star Sports will broadcast the auction in India, while Willow TV, Sky Sports, and Fox Cricket will cover major global regions. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar/JioCinema and official broadcaster OTT apps worldwide.

IPL ecosystem value drops 20% to $9.6 bn in 2025; Brand Finance cites geopolitical instability, auction missteps, and team disruptions. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 16, 2025 12:36:56 IST

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on the 16th of December 2025 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, beginning at 2:30 PM IST (1 PM UAE). Live streaming of the event, with all the action from bidding on the best Indian and foreign players by the teams, will be available for fans. This will allow teams to build their player roster for the upcoming season.

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: Date, time, purse, rules

  • This is a mini-auction of the IPL 2026 season, held in one day.  

  • Team purse: ₹151 crores each; combined available purse of around ₹237.55 crores to fill a total of 77 slots.  

  • Retentions: Each franchise can retain up to six players at the expense of the total; no Right-to-Match (RTM) cards are allowed. The maximum number of overseas players in the final squad is eight. 

IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: When will the IPL 2026 Mock Auction take place?

The IPL Auction 2026 will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 16

IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: What time will the IPL 2026 Auction start?

The IPL Auction 2026 will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 16.

IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Auction?

The live telecast of IPL Auction 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: TV broadcast in India and abroad

  • TV broadcast in India and abroad, India TV: the Star Sports Network will show the auction live on its sports channels.  

  • US & Canada: Willow TV will broadcast the auction live starting from 4:00 AM ET.  

  • UK & Australia: top cricket broadcasters (e.g. Sky Sports Cricket in the UK and Fox Cricket/Kayo in Australia) will likely cover the world feed as official IPL partners.  

  • Sri Lanka: regional Star Sports feeds and local cable partners will provide the same broadcast.  

IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2026?

  • Web and app streaming India: Disney+ Hotstar (or JioCinema/JioHotstar as per the final digital rights) will show every bid on mobile and web.  

  • Worldwide: IPL’s official digital platforms and apps will stream live and highlights for other territories in addition to the broadcaster OTT apps like Sky Go, Kayo, and Willow digital.


First published on: Dec 16, 2025 12:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS