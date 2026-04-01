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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets

IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets

PBKS vs GT Match Report: Debutant Cooper Connolly scores 72* to lead Punjab Kings to a 3-wicket win. Prasidh Krishna's 3-wicket haul nearly derails the chase in Mullanpur.

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)
Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 1, 2026 01:06:15 IST

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IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard: It took a sensational 72 from debutant Cooper Connolly, as he led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a hard-fought three-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their campaign opener on Tuesday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium. Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna’s incredible spell during the mid-overs created grave issues for PBKS in the chase, but Connolly’s calm and composed innings took the hosts home comfortably in the end. 

Cooper Connolly’s Show

Pursuing 163, Punjab’s chase started vigorously following an initial setback. Connolly partnered with Prabhsimran Singh (37) to create a strong stand of 76. The pair defied a quality bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and newcomer Ashok Sharma, driving PBKS to 100 in only 11.1 overs. Nonetheless, the match shifted dramatically when Prasidh (3/29) stepped into the arena.

Krishna’s three-wicket haul—dismissals of Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis all for no runs—brought Punjab down from a solid 110/2 to a concerning 118/6. As the pressure increased, Connolly changed his approach, hitting his first IPL fifty in 34 balls. Even after losing Marco Jansen towards the end of the chase, Connolly stayed composed, hitting five fours and five sixes to clinch the victory with a boundary on the final ball of the match.

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Titans Restricted by Disciplined Bowling

Previously, Punjab won the toss and invited GT to bat first. Even though the openers Shubman Gill (39) and Sai Sudharsan (13) gave a solid beginning, Punjab’s bowlers consistently prevented the scoring rate from accelerating. Marco Jansen (1/20) delivered the key breakthrough, while Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/34) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) tightened their grip on the middle order.

Chahal maintained his superiority over Gill, removing the Titans’ captain for the fourth time in their IPL. Jos Buttler (38) and Glenn Phillips (25) looked poised to dominate the match, but consistent wickets from Vyshak and the spinning duo restricted GT to a modest 162/6.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 162/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39, Jos Buttler 38; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28)

Punjab Kings: 165/7 in 19.1 overs (Cooper Connolly 72*, Prabhsimran Singh 37; Prasidh Krishna 3/29, Kagiso Rabada 1/37)

Result: Punjab Kings won by 3 wickets.

Also Read: AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Finish on a High, India Secure 2-1 Win Over Hong Kong in Kochi

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IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets

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IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets

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IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets
IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets
IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets
IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Helps Punjab Kings Evade ‘Scare’ In Chandigarh To Secure Thrilling Win By 3 Wickets

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