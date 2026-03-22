IPL 2026 | ‘Couldn’t Sleep at Night….’: Varun Chakravarthy Sheds Light On Emotional Journey With KKR

In a candid conversation with content creator Sahiba Bali, Varun Chakravarthy, KKR’s mystery spinner, opened up about the emotional toll of starting his IPL career. He suffered panic attacks nearly every night for the first two seasons. Now, he woke up soaked in sweat and found it hard to relax. His wife supported him through those times. These weren’t one-offs but ongoing mental health issues caused by entering top cricket late.

He joined the IPL at 28, not a typical age for debutants. At that age, fears about staying active and concerns about money were stronger. Before cricket, he tried film work without success. He had no regular income or clear path forward. The pressure built over time as expectations grew.

The mental strain came from being behind peers in experience and status. He had to prove himself constantly to earn trust. Success didn’t come quickly, and confidence took years to build. Now part of KKRs’ key bowling unit, he still manages stress with support from family and teammates. The challenges shaped how he handles performance today. He now sees his past struggles as part of his growth in the game.

Sahiba bali 🗣️- Have you ever suffered from panic attacks? Varun 🗣️- Yes, When I started playing in the IPL during the first two years, I used to get panic attacks every night. – I would wake up completely drenched in sweat. My wife played a huge role in calming me down. -… pic.twitter.com/6oDXlLKUXW — Bemba Tavuma 🐐 (@gaandfaadtits) March 21, 2026







This mix of personal and job stress led to serious anxiety and trouble sleeping, often making him depend on pills just to fall asleep.

Playing cricket isn’t always what people think. Varun says most players face long fights just to keep their careers going. Only a few actually enjoy the lifestyle many assume. His honesty reveals how mental health struggles affect athletes, mainly those who succeed later in life.

Ajinkya Rahane Backs Varun Chakravarthy

Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s captain, strongly backs Varun for the 2026 season. He points out that performance ups and downs are common in long T20 careers. Rahane added that opponents carefully study Varun’s bowling patterns; it makes things harder. He noted Varun often faces pressure during key matches against tough batters. That makes his duties much more intense. Rahane believes a recent break will help Varun clear his head and recharge his body so he can come back sharper. With full team support, Varun is likely to stay a key part of KKRs’ lineup. His journey isn’t just about cricket. It shows how people keep going through tough emotions behind public success.

KKR IPL Schedule

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders open their IPL 2026 schedule with a tough game against the Mumbai Indians. The match takes place on Sunday, March 29, at Wankhede Stadium. After that, KKR head back to their home ground for the first time. They play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 2.

That game starts their home series in front of supporters. The Eden Gardens is where they’ll face the Hyderabad team. Fans will be there to see the action. The match is set for a local crowd.

Also Read: IPL 2026: CSK’s ₹14.2 Crore Batter Wins MS Dhoni’s Trust With Explosive Nets Session — WATCH